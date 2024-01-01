Image Image Credit ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ artwork Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, a mask-wearing Tyler, the Creator teased the masses about a new album. The unique rollout came with a series of artistic placements involving shipping containers, an airplane, and the use of single-color artwork and teaser clips. On Monday (Oct. 28), the California star officially unveiled his eighth solo release, CHROMAKOPIA, complete with 14 genre-bending tracks. The project also boasted assists from ScHoolboy Q, GloRilla, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Teezo Touchdown, Daniel Caesar, and more.

The project was led by the singles “St. Chroma,” “Noid,” and “Thought I Was Dead,” the last of which saw Tyler aiming at critics on wax. “White boys mockin' this s**t and y'all mad at me? Y’all can suck my d**k, pull up old tweets, pull up old t-shirts, all that, I moonwalk over that b**ch,” he declared.

During a listening session in LA's Intuit Dome on Sunday (Oct. 27), Tyler explained the album's creation, which “originated with growing up in” the city's Inglewood neighborhood and the nearby town of Hawthorne. “I was like, ‘Oh s**t, nobody knows anything about me from before [I was 17],’” he explained in fan footage from the event. “Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k [my mother] was talking about. Oh, I’m not the guy I was at 20. Oh s**t, people are getting older, folks having kids and families.’ All I’ve got is a new Ferrari, that does feel kind of weird. I’ve got a grey hair on my chest. Life is life. I just wanted to write about stuff I think about when I’m dolo’ing.”

Jumping on social media following CHROMAKOPIA's release, the Odd Future alum provided instructions on how to give the LP a proper listen. “Make sure you listen in full with no expectations, no distractions, no checking text or social media letting others paint your thoughts on s**t before you get a chance,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Press play on Tyler's new body of work below. If you missed it, you can check out upcoming world tour dates in support of CHROMAKOPIA here.