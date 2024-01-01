Image Image Credit Screenshot from “THAT GUY” visual Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If anyone managed to forget Tyler, The Creator’s rapping abilities, he has a treat for you. On Wednesday (Dec. 25), he unveiled a new freestyle titled “THAT GUY,” created over the instrumental for Kendrick Lamar and Dody6’s GNX collaboration, “hey now.”

In a three-minute clip, viewers watched Tyler breaking out some impressive dance moves around Los Angeles while delivering some of his hardest, most boastful bars to date. “Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands/ S**t, I’m on, b**ch, you wouldn’t understand/ Hey now, say now, I’m all about my guap/ AP, Richie, hmm, not on my watch,” he confidently stated in the track’s opening hook. Longtime fans could also spot fellow Odd Future alums Jasper Dolphin, Lionel Boyce and Travis “Taco” Bennett throughout the visual.

Back in October, fans were treated to CHROMAKOPIA, the latest solo body of work from the two-time Grammy Award winner. That project – his eighth overall – contained 14 songs and assists from Daniel Caesar, Doechii, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, ScHoolboy Q, Teezo Touchdown,and more. Those fortunate enough to score a limited-edition “test pressing” version scored additional drops like “Mother” and another iteration of “Thought I Was Dead” with Playboi Carti.

In addition to receiving critical acclaim, CHROMAKOPIA became Tyler’s third Billboard 200 No. 1 thanks to almost 300,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week out. Notably, the release held on to that chart’s top spot for three consecutive weeks. Album standouts “Noid,” “Sticky, and “St. Chroma” marked his first top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beginning in February 2025, the Cali artist-producer will embark on “CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour,” which will make a wealth of stops in North America, Europe and Australia over a seven-month period. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas have been tapped as the supporting acts.