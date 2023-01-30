Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF WANG is teaming up with the NFL for a special capsule collection. On Thursday (Dec. 12), the “Yonkers” artist enlisted ScHoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Dan Marino and more to model pieces from the upcoming release, set to launch on Saturday (Dec. 14) at 11 a.m. ET.

Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, fittingly, modeled pieces for the Carolina Panthers. At the same time, DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy repped the Philadelphia Eagles in varsity jackets, jacquard sweaters and more football-themed merchandise. Other teams that joined in on collaboration included the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m not into sports much,” Tyler admitted via his Instagram Story. “The goal was to make fire pieces for each team that I would wear as a fan of the piece, that would also be loved by huge fans of the team. I think we nailed it.”

The collection includes a range of other items for each team, including satin jackets, bobblehead button-ups and long-sleeve polos. Fans can also grab accessories like hats, socks, coaster sets and more.

Tyler’s ventures into fashion have been front and center throughout 2024. March saw the artist and Louis Vuitton team up for their first-ever capsule collection, which he summed up as "hand-drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter sandals, dogs, pastel colors, all that.” Then, in September, his GOLF le FLEUR* expanded its partnership with Converse for the Darryl Chuck 70.

On the music side, Tyler released CHROMAKOPIA in October. The album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, housed “Like Him,” “St. Chroma” and “Sticky” featuring GloRilla, Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red. The Los Angeles native will also be supporting the project with the "CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR" starting in February 2025.