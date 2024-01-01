Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Sticky” visual Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Jan. 31), Tyler, The Creator surprised the masses with a new visual for “Sticky,” a stand-out cut from his latest body of work, CHROMAKOPIA. The short clip began with shots of a football team before the Odd Future alum appeared as a bandleader and a boxer. The song’s features — GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne — did not show up for their musical contributions. Longtime collaborators Jasper Dolphin and Taco Bennett were able to provide viewers with blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos.

CHROMAKOPIA was released in October 2024 with additional assists from Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii and more. The project was a critical and commercial success that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to just under 300,000 album-equivalent units sold in a partial week. Notably, “Sticky” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In related news, Tyler also found time to shut down Super Bowl LIX rumors. Over the past week, many on social media speculated that he’ll be performing alongside Kendrick Lamar and confirmed supporting act SZA during the highly anticipated halftime show. “N**ga, I’m on tour. I will not be at [the] football game,” he commented on Instagram. “Y’all better watch Kenny.”

Both Tyler and Lamar have shown love for each other in the public eye. In June 2024, the former took to the stage during the iconic “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert held by his pgLang counterpart. The Compton star also included his West Coast peer in a visual for his and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies.” During Christmas 2024, Tyler dropped off a freestyle titled “THAT GUY,” which was done over the instrumental for Lamar’s GNX standout “hey now.” “Hey now, say now, I’m all about them bands/ S**t, I’m on, b**ch, you wouldn’t understand/ Hey now, say now, I’m all about my guap/ AP, Richie, hmm, not on my watch,” he rapped.