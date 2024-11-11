Image Image Credit Boston Globe/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Nov. 10), Billboard revealed that Tyler, The Creator’s latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, has remained atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second consecutive week, making it his first album to achieve a two-week-long streak at No. 1. This feat also marks Tyler’s second project to spend at least two weeks in the lead position, following CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which held the No. 1 spot for two nonconsecutive weeks in 2021 and 2022. Tyler previously topped the chart with IGOR as well, which held the No. 1 spot for a week in 2019.

In its first full week of tracking, CHROMAKOPIA accumulated 160,000 album-equivalent units in the United States. This period followed a four-day release cycle that saw Tyler shatter expectations with 299,500 units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Odd Future alum explained the LP's creation during a listening session at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. “I was like, ‘Oh s**t, nobody knows anything about me from before [I was 17 years old],’” he explained to the crowd while also revealing his city origins. “Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k [my mother] was talking about. Oh, I’m not the guy I was at 20. Oh s**t, people are getting older, folks having kids and families.’ All I’ve got is a new Ferrari, that does feel kind of weird. I’ve got a grey hair on my chest. Life is life. I just wanted to write about stuff I think about when I’m dolo’ing.”

Later this month, Tyler will bring his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival to Dodger Stadium for its 10th anniversary. In February 2025, he'll kick off “Chromakopia: The World Tour,” which will make a wealth of stops across North America, Europe and Australia. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas are slated to appear as supporting acts.