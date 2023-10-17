Image Image Credit Allen J. Schaben/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to Tyler, The Creator, calling something a “deep cut” almost feels like a contradiction. The Odd Future powerhouse built a body of work so distinct and universally dissected that even his loosies, bonus tracks, and off-album releases rarely stay buried for long. It could be a YouTube drop with no promo, a physical-only CD exclusive, or a song buried in a group compilation. Chances are, it’s already been played to death by the core fanbase like a flagship single.

That said, Tyler’s catalog is massive, and some gems inevitably get overshadowed by bigger moments — the viral hits, chart-toppers, or songs that come packaged with high-profile videos and full-fledged rollouts. What’s left behind are the tracks that quietly highlight his artistic evolution: Songs where he experimented with structure, sat in uncomfortable emotions, or rapped purely for the sport of it. These are the moments that hardcore fans come back to again and again. Not because they were hits, but because they hit.

This list digs into that zone. Across eras and moods, these 17 tracks reveal a fuller picture of Tyler’s musical DNA, from his earliest Odd Future days to more recent sonic detours. Call them deep cuts, underrated joints, or simply essentials hiding in plain sight. Either way, they’re part of what makes Tyler, The Creator’s catalog one of the most compelling in modern music.

1. Odd Toddlers (feat. Casey Veggies)

Over a jazzy Cortex sample later made famous by the likes of MF DOOM, Tyler delivered an early showcase of his warped humor and fashion-forward flexes: “My accessorized accessories bring out my assets.” Originally released via The Odd Future Tape (and later added to Bastard), this track marked one of his first collaborations with Casey Veggies. Though Tyler later joked that he hated the song, “Odd Toddlers” remains a snapshot of his DIY origins and the raw chemistry that sparked Odd Future’s cult appeal.

2. Garden Shed (feat. Estelle)

On this psychedelic slow-burn, Tyler used the “garden shed” as a metaphorical closet, grappling with suppressed identity and fear of rejection. Backed by a haunting guitar and Estelle’s fluttering chorus, he admitted: “That was real love I was in, ain’t no reason to pretend.” Though never released as a single, the Flower Boy cut stands as one of Tyler’s most vulnerable and poetic deep cuts, one that also signaled a quiet turning point in his artistic and personal journey.

3. Potato Salad (feat. ASAP Rocky)

Admittedly, “Potato Salad” does exist in that gray area between deep cut and fan-favorite anthem. Released via AWGE DVD Vol. 3 with no album rollout, it saw Tyler and Rocky trading bars over Kanye’s “Knock Knock” beat with effortless cool. The Paris-shot video gave it a viral push, but without streaming placement or mainstream promotion, it remains just obscure enough to qualify. Both artists are in peak form here — loose, stylish, and completely in their element.

4. 435

Dropped without warning on YouTube, “435” was a one-take, no-hook flex session over a Saint Etienne sample. A slightly higher-pitched Tyler glided through name-drops, fits, and Grammy jabs: “One nom’ ain’t enough, I’ma make sure that that shit ain’t happening again.” Recorded during the Flower Boy tour and released with a lo-fi studio video, it’s a snapshot of Tyler in motion: Clever, unsatisfied, and sharpening his pen between eras.

5. COME ON, LET’S GO

Made for Nigo’s fashion-forward I Know NIGO! compilation, this track found Tyler rapping over a Pharrell co-produced synth beat with urgency and flair. Despite its flashy music video and luxury visuals, the song exists outside Tyler’s own albums, making it a stylish deep cut in his catalog. With lines about lateness, fits, and flexing on the go, it’s a chaotic timestamp of Tyler’s post-CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST swagger.

6. Rusty (feat. Earl Sweatshirt and Domo Genesis)

A gritty posse cut with no chorus, “Rusty” saw an in-sync Tyler, Domo, and Earl demolishing boom-bap production with sharp, unfiltered lyricism. Tyler used his verse to confront critics, unpack controversy, and defend his artistry: “Though I’m the reason that her motherf**king son got to eat.” The track’s “Letterman” performance helped cement its status, but “Rusty” remains a raw standout that rewards listeners who dig beyond Wolf's brighter singles.

7. Foreward (feat. Rex Orange County)

“Foreword” set the tone for Flower Boy with existential questions and spiraling thoughts over a moody Can sample. Rex Orange County provided the melancholy hook, while Tyler delivered vivid, reflective bars like “How many chains can I wear ‘til I’m considered a slave?” This track captured the tension, growth, and introspection that defined one of Tyler’s most transformative eras.

8. OKRA

Described by Tyler as a “throwaway,” “OKRA” was anything but forgettable. Dropped between albums with minimal promo, it was a bass-heavy banger full of punchlines and precision flexing: “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me.” The dual-screen video, DIY release, and off-album status cement its deep cut credentials, while the bars — equal parts absurd and razor-sharp — showed Tyler in full lyrical beast mode, untethered and unapologetic.

9. Analog (feat. Hodgy Beats)

A surprisingly sweet moment on Goblin, “Analog” swapped Tyler’s signature chaos for lakeside romance and campfire crushes. Over a hazy beat, he and Hodgy traded playful lines about fireworks, sandwiches, and sunset kisses. It’s almost wholesome — until the unsettling humor creeps back in. Tyler later extended the idea on “Analog 2” with Frank Ocean and Syd, transforming the lake rendezvous into a full-blown Odd Future summer camp fantasy. Both tracks remain underrated highlights in Tyler’s catalog.

10. WILSHIRE

“WILSHIRE” was Tyler’s most unfiltered storytelling moment — an eight-minute confessional recorded in one handheld take. Set to a muted Jet Age of Tomorrow sample, he unraveled a forbidden love triangle with brutal emotional honesty. Lines like “If I f**ked our friendship up for you, I think it’s worth it” cut deep, capturing love’s murky morality. Stripped of polish and ego, “WILSHIRE” felt like reading a private letter Tyler never meant for the world to hear.

11. Splatter

Tyler’s verse on “Splatter,” the explosive second track on Odd Future’s Radical tape, played like a Wolf Haley manifesto. Over Fam-Lay’s Neptunes-produced “Skrung Owt,” Tyler unloaded a barrage of hyperviolent, crude, and absurd imagery that epitomized the group’s early shock-rap era. Lines like “Feedin’ kids to slutty nuns with his c**” reflected a teenage Tyler reveling in chaos, before fame and filters. This was raw rebellion with no gloss and no apologies. Just early rage.

12. Group B

Released alongside the more popular “BEST INTEREST,” Tyler clarified that “GROUP B” wasn’t tied to IGOR — it was just a one-off he felt like sharing. Over a soulful Heaven Sent & Ecstasy sample, he casually unpacked his love for obscure rally cars, flexes designer fits, and slides in surreal bars like “Find some young twink and get my nipples sucked.” Between the grimy humor and jazzy polish, “GROUP B” was weird, witty, and unbothered.

13. Inglorious

Tucked at the end of Bastard, “Inglorious” was a quintessential Tyler deep cut that was overlooked by casual fans, yet foundational for understanding his early psyche. With raw, unfiltered bars about his absent father, Tyler closed his debut project by merging shock humor with brutal honesty. The line “Statistics say that n***s with no father ain’t gon’ be s**t, well, I guess I had one, ‘cause n**ga, I’m it” captured the self-made energy that defined his rise.

14. Garbage

“Garbage” was one of the darkest songs Tyler has ever released, and its placement on Grand Theft Auto V’s FlyLo FM added to its unsettling allure. This deep cut traded introspection for depravity, told from the perspective of a drug dealer whose moral compass completely eroded. From lyrics about bodies under floorboards to dressing in human skin, Tyler leaned fully into horrorcore fiction here.

15. 2SEATER (Aaron Shaw, Samantha Nelson, and Austin Anderson)

“2SEATER” was one of Tyler’s most lush and cinematic productions, buried deep in the Cherry Bomb tracklist. Originally intended to feature Rick Ross, the song instead morphed into a sweeping two-part epic complete with live strings recorded at Hans Zimmer’s studio. The track opened with brash flexes and automotive metaphors before shifting gears into “HAIRBLOWS,” a breezy ode to joyrides and love’s quieter moments.

16. PEACH FUZZ

“PEACH FUZZ” was Tyler in full romantic daydream mode, coasting over a woozy MNDSGN and Prophet sample of “Wanna Be Your Man.” Released between Flower Boy and IGOR, the one-off captured the playfulness of a summer crush with lyrics that blend cool thoughts (“Pull out the guitar and learn some new chords from Anita Baker”) with emotional restraint. It’s a deceptively sweet deep cut that rewards repeat listens.

17. Boyfriend (feat. Charlie Wilson, Santigold, and Jerrod Carmichael)

A true hidden gem, “BOYFRIEND” only appeared on physical versions of IGOR as a replacement for the cryptic spoken word track “EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM IS WHAT YOU END UP CHASING.” Tyler crooned in distorted falsetto about longing and heartbreak alongside funk, soul, and synth elements. With contributions from Charlie Wilson, Santigold, and a Jerrod Carmichael outro, it’s an emotionally rich bonus track that expanded IGOR’s world while remaining elusive to the average streamer.