All it'll take is a white bottle of Luc Belaire for Rick Ross to consider squashing the beef with Drake, or at the very least, take a photo. On Wednesday (May 7), during his visit to the "Bootleg Kev" podcast, the "B.M.F" rapper opened up about the possibility of burying the hatchet.

“Real n**gas gon’ stay real. That’s it. Was it something really deep? Nah, f**k that, though,” Ross said of their issues, which, as he previously detailed on “Champagne Moments,” partly stemmed from the Toronto native supposedly issuing French Montana a cease-and-desist. The Maybach Music Group founder added, “If it’s real, it’s real, and that’s what it is.”

When asked what it would take to get them “talking it out,” especially considering how many hits they have together, Ross replied, “You never know. If a n**ga send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one, you never know. That goes for any of these young n**gas out there. Send me a white Belaire bottle and I’ll take a picture with you.”

Though Ross didn’t outright say he wants to squash things with Drake (and it’s obvious why he wouldn't), reconnecting with one of his biggest — and arguably most lucrative — collaborators would definitely be a smart move. After all, the duo made history together on tracks like “Aston Martin Music” and “Diced Pineapples,” and even years later, “Money In The Grave” and “Stay Schemin’” are still some of the Port of Miami rapper’s best work.

Rick Ross has hinted at making amends with Drake before

Ross’ appearance on Bootleg Kev’s show wasn't the first time — and likely won't be the last — he’s played with the thought of making peace with Drake. On the Season 2 premiere of Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” he hinted at reconciliation: “It depends on how I feel. If I had Luc Belaire already that morning, it may be a good day. If I haven’t, you never f**king know, you know what I’m saying? That’s how the game [goes].”

Drake and Rick Ross’ beef explained

In 2024, Ross caught fans off guard when he posted a video of himself jamming to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse, in which the Compton emcee took jabs at Drake. It obviously didn’t take long for everyone to notice the "Hustlin'" artist had quietly unfollowed Drizzy, too.

Then, adding fuel to the fire just weeks later, Drake invited Ross' then-recent ex, Cristina Mackey, to one of his Miami stops on the "It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour." Needless to say, Rozay didn’t exactly take that lightly, having appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Everyday Hustle” in March of that same year.

Drake then responded on “Push Ups,” which leaked online nearly a week before its official release. “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky/ Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n**ga turnin' fifty/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy,” the Views creator dished out.

Ross, of course, fired right back on "Champagne Moments," where he dropped the bombshell about the cease-and-desist playing a part in their fallout and even accused Drake of getting a nose job. Since then, they've traded a few shots on social media, but nothing major ever really came of it.