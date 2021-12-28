Image Image Credit Screenshot from Tyla’s “Jump” video Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 20), Tyla dropped the new visual for "Jump," a collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng from her self-titled debut LP. The confident track is full of harmonic rhymes about the power of a woman's physique — from its magnetic pull to its natural rhythm.

"From Jozi to Ibiza, they say it doesn't get sweeter, feel my body banging like speaker, ooh, sweating out my concealer, skin tight, no millimeter, and my face card make 'em feel weaker, but you know that my body is a healer, ooh, I love to make it jump," Tyla sang on the amapiano-inspired effort. Fans were even treated to a surprise verse from Skillibeng, who was initially relegated to the song's intro and outro.

In the Nabil-directed clip, viewers get a colorful glimpse of Tyla's hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa. She is spotted twerking with her crew in the streets, relaxing on a balcony and showcasing impressive mutual chemistry alongside a fashionably dressed Gunna. Skillibeng also made appearances in separate interspersed scenes.

TYLA was released back in March with 14 tracks and additional assists from Kelvin Momo, Tems, Becky G and Travis Scott, the last of whom jumped on the remix of Tyla's breakout hit, "Water." As REVOLT previously reported, the rising star spoke on winning her first Grammy Award for the double platinum offering.

“I was in such shock,” she told Billboard. “It’s something that a lot of people strive toward and want to win at least once in their lifetime. And I’m so blessed to have received one so early in my career... I didn’t even know the label submitted some songs. When I saw my name, I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ My best friend was jumping in the room with me. I still have the video, and I’m wearing this bodysuit that’s half open. It’s a hectic video, but it showcases the excitement in that moment."