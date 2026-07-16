Image Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 1985 portrait of Hal Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

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Hal Williams died at 91 from natural causes at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, according to TMZ.

Jackée Harry, Holly Robinson Peete, Ernest Harden Jr., Marco Martinez and Ben Crump shared public tributes following the news.

His television career spanned decades, with memorable roles on “Sanford and Son,” “227” and other series beginning in the 1970s.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Hal Williams after news broke that the veteran actor had died at the age of 91.

TMZ first reported that Williams died of natural causes Wednesday (July 15) morning at his home in Rancho Mirage, California. His manager, Zna Portlock Houston, told the outlet the actor had recently experienced health issues and began feeling tired after returning from Ohio, where he reunited with former "Sanford and Son" castmate Howard Platt for a celebration of the classic sitcom.

For generations of viewers, Williams was a familiar face. Whether portraying Officer "Smitty" Smith on "Sanford and Son," Lester Jenkins on "227" or appearing in series including "The Waltons," "Good Times," "Night Court" and "The Sinbad Show," he built a career that stretched across decades of television and film.

Celebrities remember Hal Williams' impact on television

As word of Williams' passing spread, fellow actors, friends and admirers took to social media to reflect on both his work and the man they knew behind the scenes. His "227" co-star Jackée Harry remembered him as more than a talented performer: "What a gentleman. Hal always carried himself with grace, and he always had me laughing. I’ll never forget him telling me to trade in my little Mercedes because, 'You’re a star now!'"

She continued, "He was also a stand-up guy who believed Black fathers on TV should be loving, present, and compassionate. He helped show America what that looked like." Harry closed her tribute by writing, "I’m so lucky to have worked closely with him. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

Holly Robinson Peete also shared a heartfelt Instagram post, calling the television icon a comforting presence throughout her life: "Soooo heartbroken to wake up and hear of the passing of the wonderful Hal Williams." She also reflected on his lasting presence on television, stating, "For as long as I can remember, Hal has been a steady, comforting presence on our television screens. His warm smile, sharp comedic timing, kind spirit, and gentle energy made him feel like family to so many of us."

Peete also revealed the pair had reunited just months ago during her mother, Dolores Robinson's, Walk of Fame ceremony, adding, "Thank God I did. I hugged on him so long and hard. He and my mom shared a friendship that spanned more than 50 years, and I’m just so grateful for that."

The actress concluded, "Rest in peace, Hal. What a spectacular and impactful life you made. You were one of the greats…a true television legend, but an even greater human being. Thank you for the laughter, the grace, and the example you gave all of us. You will be deeply, sorely missed."

Actor Ernest Harden Jr., who called Williams his TV father, shared that they had spoken just one day before his death: "I’d just spoken to him for an hour on FaceTime yesterday. He binge-watched ‘The Pitt’ on the plane back from Ohio and congratulated me on my nomination. We ended our conversation when he felt a little jet-lagged and needed to rest. My heart is heavy today. He always called me 'son.'"

Actor Marco Martinez also reflected on the Hollywood fixture’s influence, writing that he "gave the world a masterclass in versatility" while praising the example he set for future generations of Black actors through his portrayals of Black men and fathers.

On X, civil rights attorney Ben Crump honored him as "a trailblazer whose talent and authentic portrayals helped elevate Black representation on television," adding that his legacy "will continue to live on in every generation that sees itself reflected in the stories he helped bring to life."

Another user tweeted similar feelings, “I've loved this man my whole life. Thank you for everything. Have a peaceful journey.” One fan added, “I am incredibly [saddened] at the news that Hal Williams has passed away at the age of 91 at his home. I just met him for the first time this last weekend, and we were going to stay in touch and do some things together with the show.”

Hal Williams leaves behind a lasting television legacy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams began acting professionally in the early 1970s after leaving a career in juvenile corrections and child family services. His breakthrough came with "Sanford and Son" before he went on to appear in dozens of television series and films, including Private Benjamin, where he later reprised his role in the sitcom adaptation.

Long before he became a recognizable television star, the father of three balanced overnight shifts at the post office while pursuing acting opportunities during the day, a testament to the determination that ultimately helped shape one of television's most enduring careers.

The overwhelming response from friends, colleagues and fans reflects the same sentiment: Williams wasn't only remembered for the characters he brought to life, but for the kindness, dignity and example he left behind.