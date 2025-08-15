Image Image Credit Randy Shropshire / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jackée Harry attends the It's A Wonderful Lifetime 2024 Holiday Event at EP & LP on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Jackée Harry marked her 69th birthday with a humorous Instagram post and a nod to her ongoing career.

Celebrity friends like Wanda Sykes, Vivica A. Fox, and Tim Reid joined in the celebration with supportive comments.

She continues to take on new roles, including a part in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside” alongside Ted Danson.

Jackée Harry marked her 69th birthday with humor, gratitude, and a reminder that she’s still in the game.

The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 14) to reflect on where she thought life would be at this age versus where it actually is. “69 and still fine! I thought I’d be in San Diego by now — retired, cocktail in hand, cabana boy on call. But child… I’m still here, still laughing, still blessed to do what I love and call it work. Now THAT’S the real happy hour. Thanks for all the birthday wishes and continued support! Luv ya much!!!” Harry wrote.

The post was met with love from fans and famous friends alike. Her “Sister, Sister” co-star Tim Reid commented, “Happy Born Day to this talented and wonderful woman who always challenged me to be a better performer. Love you madly.” Tamera Mowry-Housley added, “Happy birthday Jackee!!!!” while Wanda Sykes wrote, “Happy Birthday! They keep calling, cause you keep hitting it out the park!” Vivica Fox chimed in with, “Happy Blessed Birthday BEAUTIFUL QUEEN! ##LifeIsGood #LeoNation,” and Tyra Banks added, “You look GOOOOD!”

Still booked and busy at 69

While Harry might have envisioned a quieter lifestyle by now, she remains as active as ever. According to Deadline, she has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s comedy “A Man on the Inside,” starring Ted Danson. The show follows a retired man turned undercover mole, with Harry’s role still under wraps.

Harry currently stars as Paulina Price-Carver on “Days of Our Lives” and recently appeared in BET+’s Too Many Christmases. She also starred alongside Fox in the Lifetime original movie The Wrong Marriage, which premiered on June 26.