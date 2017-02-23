Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As NBC4 Columbus revealed on Wednesday (Nov. 27), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 104 into law, a measure that is polarizing state politics. The bill prohibits all-gender facilities in schools and mandates that bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight accommodations be designated based on “biological sex” as indicated on students’ birth certificates. The measure is set to take effect in 90 days.

The bill sparked sharp criticism from advocacy groups since its inception. The ACLU of Ohio described it as “harmful anti-trans” legislation, with Policy Director Jocelyn Rosnick stating, “S.B. 104 is a cruel invasion of students’ rights to privacy, which could result in unwarranted governmental disclosures of private, personal information.” Dwayne Steward, executive director of Equality Ohio, asserted the bill puts “vulnerable trans kids at risk for abuse and harassment.” “This legislation has been built off of propaganda about trans communities," Steward added.

Proponents of the bill argue it is necessary to protect privacy and safety. Delaware Sen. Andrew Brenner, a primary sponsor, claimed the measure responds to concerns from parents and ensures “specific facilities” for women and girls, with certain exceptions, such as custodians or emergency responders entering restrooms or parents assisting young children. Ohio Rep. Adam Bird shared that the bill was inspired by constituent concerns and described affirming transgender identities as lacking compassion. “Gender dysphoria is a real thing,” Bird said. “And it’s not compassionate to affirm the confusion that they may be feeling.” Within the same state congress, Sen. Niraj Antani defended the bill as a “common sense policy,”

Not all lawmakers are in agreement. Ohio Sen. Catherine D. Ingram was an initial supporter of S.B. 104 because it’s also attached to the state’s College Credit Plus program. She withdrew her sponsorship after the restroom provisions were added. "The statehouse is making an entire group of individuals feel less safe by ostracizing them," she criticized.