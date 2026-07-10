Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Benjamin Crump attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton announced plans for an independent review after Nolan Wells’ family raised issues with how the case is being handled.

Authorities say Wells may have drowned near Horn Island, but autopsy results are still pending as investigators continue examining evidence.

Wells’ parents cited concerns about the timeline, search efforts, and personal belongings recovered after his disappearance.

Questions surrounding the death of Nolan Wells continue to grow.

During a Friday (July 10) news conference, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton announced more details about their independent investigation into the death of the 18-year-old Mississippi football player, reiterating that Wells' family has lost confidence in the local authorities and deserves answers.

Wells disappeared after traveling to Horn Island with friends on Independence Day (July 4). According to reports, he did not return on the boat with the rest of the group. His body was recovered in the water near the island on Monday (July 6) morning. While officials believe he may have drowned, they are still awaiting autopsy results and reviewing evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.

Crump said the family's decision to retain his legal team and conduct an independent autopsy in Washington, D.C. stemmed from concerns about how the case has been handled. "The family has distrust of the Mississippi law enforcement officials giving them a fair investigation where their Black son ended up dead after going out on a boat with three young white men," he explained.

He added, "We refuse to sweep it under the rug. We refuse to just let Nolan Wells' death be in vain. We're going to make sure that we get to the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, because Nolan deserves it."

Crump also acknowledged the support of two celebrities who have stepped in to offer financial support for the Wells family. "We thank Colin Kaepernick for helping to pay for that independent autopsy, and we thank Tyler Perry for helping to pay for the funeral," he stated.

Family questions timeline surrounding Nolan Wells' disappearance

Sharpton noted the family's account raises concerns that cannot be ignored. "This does not smell right," he expressed. Addressing questions about whether race played a role, he urged people not to rush to conclusions either way: "We don't know what it is. So, to tell us don't rush to judgment saying it was racist is fine. But then I'm telling you, don't rush to judgment saying it was not racist, because we do not know."

The civil rights activist pointed to details shared by Wells' parents during the press conference. "We do know what these parents are being told, and what the parents have now shared with us does not make sense," he continued.

He also questioned why Wells' belongings were not immediately returned to his family: "Mind you, his mother tracked down the phone. They didn't voluntarily tell her they had his phone. They didn't voluntarily say they had the keys. So if they had not been tracked down, we don't know if they ever would've known where it was."

The reverend pledged to remain alongside the family as they seek answers. "We want justice, and let the chips fall where they may. If it ends up being one way that we suspect was wrong, fine. But if it's another way, don't back up and play games with this,” he said. “They are not activists or lawyers, so they only want justice for their son. I'm an activist. When we get there, and they say we [are] heating things up, that's what we do. Because sometimes you gotta make people sweat to get the poison out [of] their system.”

Christine and Elmore Wonsley remember their son Nolan Wells

Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, fought back tears as she remembered her son beyond the headlines. "This is not how I wanted the world to meet my son, but here we are," she expressed.

She described him as "the kindest soul," adding, "He loved everybody. He didn't care if you were Black, white, purple, green, looked like a marshmallow. Like, he just wanted everyone to be in peace with one another." She also recalled the frantic search after realizing Wells had not returned home, explaining that a family friend ultimately helped recover his cellphone after tracking its location.

Wells' father, Elmore Wonsley, questioned inconsistencies surrounding his son's belongings and the search effort. "So now I feel like you're lying to me. So now I'm really, like, in distrust with you," he remarked while recounting his attempt to retrieve Nolan's keys. He also described searching Horn Island the following morning with Nolan's football coach before authorities recovered his son's body. "I don't know a lot about water currents or whatever, but I would think that you would've saw his body," he noted.

Crump also mentioned that those details only deepen the family's concerns, "What Elmore is saying is they went out on Sunday and the tide, if it brought his body up, he went missing on July 4th. And they say his body should've been there on July 5th. Why would it not appear till July 6th? And that's one of those things that's just not adding up."

The lawyer also referenced video that captured what appeared to be an argument before Wells disappeared. He stated, "You hear on the video Nolan saying, 'Give me my freaking phone. What are you freaking doing?'" He questioned the explanation that Wells voluntarily stayed behind on the island. "What teenager would leave their phone behind if they're gonna stay on this island? What teenager wouldn't take their phone?"

As investigators continue reviewing evidence, Wells' family said their focus remains unchanged: finding out exactly what happened to the teenager and ensuring every question surrounding his death is answered.