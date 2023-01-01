Image Image Credit Andreas Rentz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 24), Travis Scott decided to surprise the masses with a new visual for "MO CITY FLEXOLOGIST," one of the previously unreleased tracks that made its way to the rapper's DAYS BEFORE RODEO digital deluxe release. The hard-hitting cut, produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E., includes various clips shot several years ago and shows Scott flexing his wealth and lifestyle. “They love when La Flame turn 500 degrees/ You might need a psychologist, Mo City flexologist/ Pornographic, shootin' on Metropolis," he rapped.

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Scott brought the classic DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape to streaming platforms with 12 cuts and contributions from the likes of Big Sean, Peewee Longway, and the late Rich Homie Quan. Not long after its re-release, the XXL Freshman alum invited fans to purchase a digital deluxe version of the project via his official website. In addition to "MO CITY FLEXOLOGIST," the paid version of DAYS BEFORE RODEO came with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Quavo.

Back in 2023, Scott unveiled his fourth studio LP, UTOPIA, which consisted of 19 genre-bending songs and featured appearances from Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Dave Chappelle, Bad Bunny, and more. The album scored him his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with just under a half-million album-equivalent units sold. The platinum-certified body of work also topped charts in a wealth of countries across the globe.

As REVOLT previously reported, the "MELTDOWN" talent revealed why he's still a fan of the Grammy Awards — despite not having won a trophy. "A lot of our peers, everyone’s like, ‘F**k that award.’ I f**k with it," he explained in an episode of HBO’s "The Shop." "You play football to win a Super Bowl; you play basketball to win championships. It’s what that Grammy used to mean is the idea I hold on to. I love to create music."