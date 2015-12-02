Image Image Credit ‘DAYS BEFORE RODEO’ artwork Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For its 10th anniversary, Travis Scott decided to bring his classic mixtape, DAYS BEFORE RODEO, to streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 23). The new release came with all the original tracks and notable collaborations with Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, Big Sean, Migos, Peewee Longway, and more. Fans can also purchase a digital deluxe version on Scott's official website with five unreleased cuts – including another Thugger-assisted banger titled "Yeah Yeah."

As REVOLT previously reported, Scott announced the project's re-release by sharing studio footage from its creation. Metro Boomin, Future, Southside, and more made cameo appearances in the short clip.

DAYS BEFORE RODEO served as a precursor to Rodeo, Scott's official debut LP. That 2015 release boasted hits like "3500" and "Antidote," the latter of which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a quadruple-platinum certification.

Back in 2023, the Houston talent unveiled his most recent album, UTOPIA, a feature-heavy opus that skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with just under a half-million album-equivalent units sold. It also topped charts in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. In addition to an accompanying film, the grandiose Circus Maximus, Scott continues to promote UTOPIA via a world tour that began in North America and Europe and is set to continue in South America this September.

In an interview with GQ, Scott explained the reason why he makes music in the first place. "I have a lot of emotion I want to output, you know? And I can feel for other people in a sense of things that’s relatable," he explained to the publication. "And sometimes, you become that representative of a flock of people. It’s like, through the lyrics, it’s like, 'Ah, yeah, we feel the same way.'"