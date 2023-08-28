Image Image Credit Samir Hussein/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Aug. 18), Travis Scott celebrated the 10th anniversary of his sophomore mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, a project that served as a precursor to his 2015 debut LP, Rodeo. To everyone's surprise, the Houston talent announced he is bringing the well-received offering to streaming platforms.

"Days Before Rodeo's 10-year anniversary [will be] celebrated by finally re-releasing [the mixtape] everywhere Aug. 23," Scott wrote on Instagram. He added that he might add unreleased songs "from that era, from the vault" before expressing how he's "f**king jumping through walls" over the news. The rapper-producer also shared footage showing him recording said effort with Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Future, Southside, and more.

In addition to the digital format, those interested can head over to Scott's official website to pre-order vinyl editions of the project. Anyone looking to score merch can check out available bundle options with hats, shirts, and hoodies.

Days Before Rodeo was initially released for free with 12 songs and contributions from Thugger, Rich Homie Quan, Big Sean, The 1975, Migos, and Peewee Longway. Fans were treated to visuals for "Don't Play" and "Mamacita."

Back in 2023, Scott liberated his most recent body of work, UTOPIA, a 19-track tour de force with assists from the likes of Drake, SZA, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, and Teezo Touchdown. UTOPIA became the XXL Freshman alum's fourth album to top the Billboard 200, where it remained for four consecutive weeks. Overall, that project has been on the aforementioned chart for 54 weeks total.

As REVOLT previously reported, he explained the meaning behind UTOPIA in an interview with CR Men. "Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication — you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about," he said. "You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture. Nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that’s the dystopian s**t we’re in right now."