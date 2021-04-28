Image Image Credit Al Bello/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott's 10-year-old mixtape might soon be at the top of the Billboard 200. As Hits Daily Double forecasted on Wednesday (Sept. 18), the Houston star's re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO looks to accumulate 130,000 album-equivalent units this week, which should place it at No. 1 on the aforementioned chart – a climb from its No. 2 debut earlier this month. The publication further stated that vinyl copies began shipping this week and likely added to the apparent sales surge.

Initially released as a free download in 2014, DAYS BEFORE RODEO’s recent release came with its original tracklist and previously unreleased cuts with the likes of Young Thug, Quavo, and Playboi Carti as part of a digital deluxe on Scott's official website. REVOLT subsequently reported that DAYS BEFORE RODEO debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, trailing Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet by roughly 1,000 units.

“I'm kind of surprised,” Scott admitted to GQ when the project first dropped on his SoundCloud account. “I thought it was gonna take a little minute for people to probably f**k with it. But I always thought the album was ill – the idea of what I wanted to do was ill as f**k. I just didn't know if people were going to understand the way I put it across. So, I'm glad.”

He continued, “The album was made from a Southern hospitality place. I was only trying to f**k with people that kind of grew from the roots that I came from. We all kind of... speak the same story. But I'm also from a different world [than] the rest of those guys. They're from that world, and I visit that world ‘cause that's like my origins and s**t. But it's not a place where I dwell. I'm more, like, somewhere in a treehouse. You know what I'm saying?”