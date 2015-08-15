Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Travis Scott satisfied his fans by releasing DAYS BEFORE RODEO to streaming platforms in celebration of its 10th anniversary. On Tuesday (Sept. 3), Billboard revealed that the classic project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with "a little over 361,000 equivalent album units." It just missed the top spot – given to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet – by roughly 1,000 units and is 2024's fourth-largest debut and biggest week for a Hip Hop release.

The original version of DAYS BEFORE RODEO came with 12 dope cuts and assists from Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, The 1975, Big Sean, Migos, and Peewee Longway. Those that purchased the re-release on Scott's official website received a digital deluxe upgrade with several unreleased songs, including collaborations with the likes of Quavo and Playboi Carti.

Shortly after its initial arrival in 2014, the Houston star spoke on the overall reception of the mixtape to GQ. "I'm kind of surprised," he admitted. "I thought it was gonna take a little minute for people to probably f**k with it. But I always thought the album was ill -- the idea of what I wanted to do was ill as f**k. I just didn't know if people were going to understand the way I put it across. So I'm glad."

He continued, "The album was made from a Southern hospitality place. I was only trying to f**k with people that kind of grew from the roots that I came from. We all kind of all speak the same story. But I'm also from a different world as, like, the rest of those guys. They're from that world and I visit that world, cause that's like my origins and s**t. But it's not a place where I dwell. I'm more, like, somewhere in a treehouse. You know what I'm saying?"

Back in 2023, Scott liberated his fourth studio LP, UTOPIA, which skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 and charts in a wealth of other countries across the globe. Since that release, he contributed to songs by the likes of 21 Savage, Offset, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Ice Spice.