Tina Knowles is ready for all the smoke when it is time to shut down hecklers who dare speak out of turn about her family. The mother of superstars Beyoncé and Solange, as well as bonus daughter Kelly Rowland, has a reputation among their fans for standing up for the ladies.

In a new conversation with the mothers of actress Selena Gomez, football star Travis Kelce, and singer Billie Eilish, led by “Glamour” magazine editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, the Knowles matriarch dished on what it’s like to face Internet trolls. Admittedly, the 70-year-old said, “That’s the hardest part about this whole thing (fame) because that’s your children. We talked about protection, you want to protect them. You can’t, ‘cause you can’t fight the whole internet.”

Even the RENAISSANCE artist recognized that her mother does not play games about her on “APES**T,” where she rapped, “My body make Jigga go kneel, Man, my momma, my lawyer, my shield.” Unlike the other moms who ignore the naysayers, Tina has on more than one occasion chin-checked wild reports about her kids and clapped back at haters. “My kids are like, ‘Mom, don’t you answer those crazy people. Just ignore them.’ And I can to a certain degree, but sometimes it just gets to be too much and I have to say what I have to say, and then I’m done with it,” Tina said.

All in all, she recognizes that the unflattering comments and criticism are par for the course, with one exception. “I just kind of take it with a grain of salt most of the time, it just depends. You mess with my grandchildren, I’m coming for you," she said. In total, she is a grandmother of five — three kids from Beyoncé, one from Solange, and Rowland’s two sons.

Tina explained that she fiercely protects the kids because “they’re minors and they didn’t ask to be in this,” adding, “I have to say that I have gotten on and let people have a piece of my mind several times, but I take a lot, and then certain things I just have to draw the line on.”

Check out the rest of the conversation where Tina reveals the moment she knew Beyoncé would become a star and more below.