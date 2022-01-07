Image Image Credit Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tina Knowles may be among the first to hear Beyoncé’s music, but that does not mean she always knows exactly what her daughter is singing about. Mama Tina hilariously revealed that she missed the tongue-in-cheek innuendos that the Grammy Award-winner dished out in her 2008 song “Ego.”

The sexy ode about what she loves most about her man is featured on the global superstar’s double-disc album I Am… Sasha Fierce. On the chorus, Beyoncé sings, “It's too big (big), it's too wide (wide), it's too strong (strong), it won't fit (fit), it's too much (much), it's too tough (tough), He talk like this 'cause he can back it up / He got a big ego, such a huge ego, I love his big ego, it's too much, he walk like this 'cause he can back it up.”

A remix featuring Kanye West was released that same year, though his verse made it clear that his ego could be found below the waist. Yet Knowles comically missed the hints in the lyrics. While re-sharing a post of the male hosts of the “Can I Vibe With Y’all” podcast, as they sipped wine and danced to the song, she revealed, “Wow! I just realized that she wasn't talking about that ego! Oh my! I'm serious, I really didn't know till now! That's crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not! I don't know! What y'all think?”

Fans were humored by the admission as they reacted to the discovery in the comments of her Instagram post. A follower wrote, “Mama T, I think Blue is about to call you.” In May, the Cécred haircare collaborator revealed that Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has been known to check her social media habits.

“Every once in a while, I’ll get a call from Blue, and she’ll say, ‘Grandma, that’s really whack what you just did. That’s really whack. You should delete that. Really, you should delete that,’” she said on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast. She also admitted she does not take the teenager’s advice.

Another person commented, “Lol just like she sang on ‘Soldier’: ‘Known to carry big things if you know what I mean.’” And a third individual commented, “This is why I love music. You can express yourself subliminally, but you have to know how [to] read between the lines to get the message.”