Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Blue Ivy Carter is joining her mother, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, for the newest installment of Disney's iconic The Lion King franchise. It's the latest huge achievement for the rising star who continues to follow in the footsteps of her legendary parents.

Hov and Queen Bey's oldest child has been making strides since birth, beginning with her voice being heard on her father's commemorative release "Glory." As she grew up, Blue Ivy made appearances alongside her family -- including her grandmother, Tina Knowles -- at a variety of events, as well as in videos and other forms of media. Even at her young age, Blue has already earned awards and Billboard-charting placements.

When asked about her inclusion on Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour," JAY-Z spoke on what makes him super proud of his daughter. "I still get goosebumps from seeing her walk on stage... ’cause Blue’s been born into this world; she’s been born into this life she didn’t ask for," he said in a "CBS Mornings" interview. "Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny, and [the] public eye, and everyone has an opinion."

REVOLT put together a list of special moments that prove Blue Ivy's star quality. Check it out below.

1. Blue Ivy’s appearance on JAY-Z's “Glory”

Only two days after she was born, Blue Ivy’s baby voice could be heard on JAY-Z's “Glory,” a beautiful tribute to her creation. “You're a child of destiny, you're the child of my destiny, you're my child with the child from Destiny's Child, that's a hell of a recipe,” Hov rapped on the emotionally charged cut. Fans could also check out a matching visual for The Neptunes-produced offering exclusively on TIDAL.

2. When Blue Ivy provided vocals for Coldplay’s “Up&Up”

For what was thought to be their final LP at the time, Coldplay recruited Beyoncé for the song “Hymn For The Weekend,” an ode to love and enjoying life that appeared on A Head Full of Dreams. What surprised many was that Blue Ivy also contributed to that album by providing backing vocals on the uplifting power ballad “Up&Up.”

“We recorded Blue Ivy Carter in New York when her mom Beyoncé was in the studio,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin explained in an interview with Billboard. “It comes from learning about Greek tragedy, where the chorus chimes in at times. To me, when we use that sound, it’s to affirm what I’m saying. ‘We agree with you, Chris. Keep singing.’”

3. When Blue Ivy revealed her taste for fine art -- by almost outbidding Tyler Perry

While attending a Wearable Art Gala event with her parents, Blue Ivy’s attention was directed at an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier – a piece that was also of interest to Tyler Perry. In fan-recorded clips shared on social media, the two actively bid on the painting before JAY-Z humorously appeared to stop his daughter from going any further, allowing her film mogul competitor to win the prize.

In a “TODAY” interview, Perry explained how he initially didn’t know who he was competing against. “I look over and it's [Blue Ivy]. She's taking the paddle out of JAY's hand and Beyoncé's hand, and she's bidding. I'm like, ‘This kid's not outbidding me today,’” he joked. “You gonna learn today, little girl. I'm getting this painting.”

4. When Blue Ivy won her first Grammy Award

One of Blue Ivy’s biggest musical contributions to date was as an artist on “Brown Skin Girl,” a collaboration alongside Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid that appeared on The Lion King: The Gift. The critically acclaimed offering earned all parties a slew of trophies, including a Soul Train Music Award, BET Award, and an NAACP Image Award, the last of which made Blue Ivy the youngest artist to pull off the feat. The artists even scored a Grammy – Blue Ivy’s first -- for their efforts.

After the release, Beyoncé would bring her daughter on stage for a Dubai concert to perform “Brown Skin Girl,” which provided viewers with glimpses of her abilities as a performer.

5. When Blue Ivy became the youngest winner in MTV Video Music Awards history

“Brown Skin Girl” came with a matching video that mainly depicted a Black debutante ball, a tradition in Southern America. Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland were just a few of the cameo appearances made throughout the clip, which Beyoncé co-directed with Jenn Nkiru. In addition to Blue Ivy performing her part of the song, her sister, Rumi Carter, and grandmother, Tina Knowles, joined in for a beautiful family moment.

The visual would go on to win a couple of moonmen at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best R&B Video and Best Cinematography. The acknowledgment made Blue Ivy the youngest winner in the event’s history.

6. When Blue Ivy hilariously directed her mother’s “Corny Joke Time” delivery

Blue Ivy Carter wasn’t impressed by her mother when Beyoncé attempted to crack a corny joke for the WACO Theater Center, where she holds an honorary chairperson position. In the middle of her Snoop Dogg-inspired pun, Bey was interrupted by her daughter, who took issue with her mom’s voice delivery. Making things even more hilarious was a note from Tina Knowles, who convinced the Lemonade singer to do a second take with a different look.

7. When Blue Ivy took on the role of narrator for a children’s book

Following the successes of The Last Fall and 9 Rides, acclaimed filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry earned an Academy Award for Hair Love, a short film about a man who was tasked with doing his daughter’s hair. When the well-received story was converted into a children’s book, Cherry enlisted Blue Ivy to narrate its audio iteration.

8. When Blue Ivy helped to induct dad JAY-Z into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by rapping

When JAY-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy took part in the celebration by appearing in a pre-recorded video with Dr. Dre, Sean “Diddy” Combs, LeBron James, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. To make things extra special, Blue Ivy decided to retool a couple of lines from her father’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life standout, “Ride Or Die,” for a quick rap on camera. “Congrats S. Carter, ghostwriter, you paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” she rhymed.

9. When Blue Ivy broke out her dance moves for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Six cities into her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé surprised the fans when Blue Ivy took to the stage to perform alongside her mother. During the Paris, France stop, the youngster showcased her choreographed dance moves during the performance of “Black Parade” and “My Power” as A-listers like Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams looked on.

Not long after, Beyoncé shared some pics from the night and a heartfelt message to Blue Ivy. “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote.

10. When Blue Ivy scored her first feature film role in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Soon, fans will get a chance to witness Blue Ivy’s biggest career milestone yet – her first feature film role. Alongside Beyoncé, she joined the main cast in the upcoming Mufasa film, a live-action-inspired prequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

In the movie, she’ll voice the character Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. In addition to the Carters, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Thandiwe Newton, Keith David, and many more will contribute to the Disney blockbuster.