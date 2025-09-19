Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tina Knowles is keeping it real about her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter’s future in music.

During an interview with PEOPLE at The Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion on Thursday (Sept. 18), Tina shared that while Blue Ivy is incredibly talented, she’s not convinced the teen’s heart is set on becoming an artist.

“I don't know if that's her passion,” Tina said when asked about the possibility of Blue Ivy releasing an album someday. “She can do so many things. She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she's good at. So I don't know what she's going to do.”

The “Matriarch: A Memoir” author added that her granddaughter’s artistic potential could easily translate into music. “I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don't think that that's her passion,” she explained.

Blue Ivy has already made a name for herself onstage. After joining Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” she became a fixture in her mother’s productions, dancing at the NFL Christmas Day halftime show and on the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” She also lent her vocals to 2019’s “Brown Skin Girl,” which she earned her first Grammy Award for in 2021.

Watching Beyoncé and her grandkids perform

This isn’t the first time Tina has opened up about her family’s impact onstage. In a previous interview that was reported by REVOLT, she described the joy of seeing her grandchildren step into the spotlight alongside Beyoncé. “I'm screaming louder than anybody when Blue and Rumi come up, not as much for Bey, but for them,” she said. “Like the other night was the last show, and Oprah and Gayle were there… When my grandchildren came out, they all had their cameras out because they were like, ‘I can't believe you get this excited.’”

Tina said her enthusiasm often spills onto social media. “I post 25 videos and then I get a call and Beyoncé would be like, ‘Mama, can you not post so much? Like, come on now, when are you ever going to stop posting? You’re doing too much,’” she continues. “I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted… It’s still really exciting.”