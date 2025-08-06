Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

For Tina Knowles, the thrill of seeing her family on stage never gets old — even after countless shows.

While chatting on “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson,” Tina was asked if she ever has “pinch-me” moments when reflecting on the success of her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. “I don’t think about it like that,” she said. “I just think about how blessed we are to be passionate about something and for it to come to life like that. I mean, I don't take it for granted. Ever. I will never be jaded… I'm still crying. I'm still like, ‘I can't believe this.’ You know, I still post. I'm the biggest cheerleader.”

Tina admitted that her excitement goes into overdrive when her grandkids, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, step into the spotlight. “I'm screaming louder than anybody when Blue and Rumi come up, not as much for Bey, but for them. Like the other night was the last show, and Oprah and Gayle were there… When my grandchildren came out, they all had their cameras out because they were like, ‘I can't believe you get this excited.’ Because I get up to the front of the riser… and I'm screaming the whole time. I have no shame, you know.”

Tina said her enthusiasm often spills onto social media. “I post 25 videos and then I get a call and Beyoncé would be like, ‘Mama, can you not post so much? Like, come on now, when are you ever going to stop posting? You’re doing too much.’ I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted… It’s still really exciting.”

Tina Knowles on protecting her family from online hate

The matriarch has never hesitated to defend her family — especially her grandkids. In a past interview, she shared, “That’s the hardest part about this whole thing... because that’s your children… You can’t fight the whole internet.” She added, “My kids are like, ‘Mom, don’t you answer those crazy people. Just ignore them.’ And I can to a certain degree, but sometimes it just gets to be too much and I have to say what I have to say.” While she usually ignores trolls, she made it clear where she draws the line: “You mess with my grandchildren, I’m coming for you,” she said.