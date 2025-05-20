Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles visits SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2025, in New York City and Blue Ivy Carter attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Blue Ivy Carter really can do it all. We’ve seen her rap on JAY-Z’s 4:44, dance on Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter Tour," and as it turns out, she's a skilled makeup artist too.

On Thursday (June 26), Ms. Tina Knowles revealed her eldest granddaughter handled her glam for BLUEMARBLE's Paris Fashion Week runway show. “I did not have a makeup artist, so I asked my talented granddaughter, Blue Ivy, to do my makeup. She did a fabulous job,” she wrote on Instagram.

Though we only got a glimpse of her hand, the accompanying video showed Blue Ivy applying red lipstick to Mama Tina. “What [do] y’all think?” Knowles asked her millions of followers. One replied, “Who needs a makeup artist when Blue is a jack of all trades?! She’s so talented!”

Another person commented, “I pray Blue blesses us with a makeup line in the future because I know it will be beautiful!” Someone else joked, “But did you pay her, Mama Tina??? I love you two so much!”

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Juelz Smith also showed off their talent in Paris

Juelz Smith, Solange’s son and Tina’s grandchild, hit the runway for BLUEMARBLE’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Check out the clip below.

The Carter family arrived in Paris for Beyoncé’s three-night "Cowboy Carter Tour" run at Stade de France. Night one (June 19) saw the pop icon surprise fans by bringing out Miley Cyrus. Then on Sunday (June 22), Queen Bey shared the stage with JAY-Z for “Crazy in Love,” followed by him giving the crowd a live rendition of “N**gas in Paris.”

Beyoncé, Hov, and Smith were also in attendance for Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday (June 24).