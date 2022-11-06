Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angela Beyincé, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Samantha Barry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a notable public appearance in New York City on Tuesday (Oct. 8), Beyoncé attended the 2024 Glamour Women of The Year Awards. Alongside her was mother Tina Knowles, cousin Angela Beyincé, and longtime friend and Destiny's Child collaborator Kelly Rowland. The event was particularly significant because Tina was one of the honorees at the high-profile ceremony.

“My daughters have brought me so much joy and pride in my life far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, [and] my ride-or-dies,” an emotional Tina stated during her acceptance speech as a tearful Beyoncé looked on. “They have been right there by my side at the lowest points of my life, and they have cheered me on at the highest points of my life, making me feel like I can conquer anything.”

The matriarch concluded by sharing the proudest moments she experienced with her talented children. “My answer is always the same. What I'm most proud of is the human beings that they are, [and] how they have managed to stay humble, grounded, gracious, and kind," Tina revealed. "And how they manage to put it all into their art.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tina sat down for a discussion alongside fellow Women of The Year recipients Mandy Teefey, Maggie Baird, and Donna Kelce, the mothers of Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and Travis Kelce, respectively. During the conversation, Tina opened up about being a fierce defender of her family online.

“That’s the hardest part about this whole thing because that’s your children. We talked about protection; you want to protect them. You can’t ‘cause you can’t fight the whole internet,” she explained. “My kids are like, ‘Mom, don’t you answer those crazy people. Just ignore them.’ And I can to a certain degree, but sometimes it just gets to be too much and I have to say what I have to say, and then I’m done with it.”