As revealed on Monday (Sept. 30), Beyoncé partnered with Levi's for their "Reiimagine" campaign. The first installment showcased the brand's classic 501 jeans. Titled "Launderette," the first chapter drew inspiration from a 1985 Levi's commercial and updated it with Beyoncé's star power and contemporary flair. The Houston icon could be seen entering the establishment wearing the denim brand, a T-shirt, and a cowboy hat. The scene unfolded with Bey tossing diamonds into the washing machine instead of detergent before removing her jeans to reveal Levi's underwear. The COWBOY CARTER standout "LEVII'S JEANS" played in the background.

“My song ‘LEVII'S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform – something we all wear with pride,” Beyoncé wrote in an official statement shared by Billboard. “I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim-on-denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

The visual was brought to life by Emmy-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév. Additionally, photographer Mason Poole was commissioned by Levi's to capture campaign imagery.

Billboard added that Levi's planned an extensive rollout that will encompass television, out-of-home advertising, digital platforms, social media, print, and brand activations. The launch also included digital projections in major cities like San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, and Berlin.

Released back in March, COWBOY CARTER consisted of 27 cuts with assists from Shaboozey, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and more. "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she said on social media at the time. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives [to] educating [us] on our musical history."