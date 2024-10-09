Image Image Credit Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), GQ published a new interview with Beyoncé, who spoke on her SirDavis Whisky venture, Cécred hair care line, family, and much more. She was also asked about her eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER, and the meaning behind its title.

"I wanted everyone to take a minute to research... the word cowboy," she explained. "History is often told by the victors. And American history? It’s been rewritten endlessly. Up to a quarter of all cowboys were Black. These men faced a world that refused to see them as equal, yet they were the backbone of the cattle industry. The cowboy is a symbol of strength and aspiration in America. The cowboy was named after slaves who handled the cows. The word cowboy comes from those who were called boys, never given the respect they deserved. No one would dare call a Black man handling cows 'Mister' or 'Sir.'"

Beyoncé also made it clear that she's "always mixed genres" throughout her decadeslong career. "Whether it is R&B, dance, country, rap, zydeco, blues, opera, [or] gospel, they have all influenced me in some way," she stated. "I have favorite artists from every genre you could think about. I believe genres are traps that box us in and separate us. I’ve experienced this for 25 years in the music industry. Black artists, and other artists of color, have been creating and mastering multiple genres since forever."

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer continued by expressing her appreciation for COWBOY CARTER’s success and impact. "Even more exciting was how it helped reinvigorate the country genre across music, fashion, art, and culture, and introduced the world to so much great talent like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts," she added. Shaboozey, who collaborated with Beyoncé on the COWBOY CARTER cuts “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN,” recently hopped on social media and gave Bey her flowers after the Destiny's Child star was snubbed by the 2024 Country Music Awards.