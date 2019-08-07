Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé now has a new way to keep everyone's party going. On Tuesday (Aug. 20), the music legend launched a whiskey brand titled SirDavis. The premium beverage was named after her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," Beyoncé stated in a press release. "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

The Houston icon continued, "In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that [not only] respects tradition, but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you."

As explained on the official website, SirDavis was created with guidance from Dr. Bill Lumsden, a “five-time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year.” “Here, the complexity of rye is married with the elegance of malted barley. [It’s] finished to perfection in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks,” the description added before noting that the liquor carries “a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit.”

Said website also contained a heartfelt open letter that Bey wrote to the whiskey's namesake. "I can feel you in the heat of the landscapes. Your laughter rolling in the rye," the message began. "What songs did you sing? What gaps did you fill? Great-grandfather, did you dream of me? Your legacy is a force that drives me. Together, let us pour it, toast to this feat, and usher your craft into the future. For you, I raise my glass to legacy. We ride the movement. We savor the moment."

Those interested can pre-order their own bottle of the 88-proof product for $89.99. Shipments are expected to go out beginning on Sept. 4.