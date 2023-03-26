Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Levi’s and Beyoncé are cooking up something special. On Monday (Sept. 23), the denim label shared a drawing on Instagram that looked a lot like the pop icon’s COWBOY CARTER album cover.

Though only red and white, the image featured a cowgirl on a horse alongside the caption, “Introducing: A New Chapter.” Though that's generally all Bey fans need to start getting their wallets ready, details about the upcoming collaboration or its release date haven’t been shared at the time of reporting.

“This Levi’s collab [is] gon’ come out of the tour fund. I’m just letting you know, but we will be purchasing,” a BeyHive member wrote in the comments section. Another person speculated, "[A] COWBOY CARTER world tour sponsored by Levi's?”

“Getting my squats in!” read another hilarious reply. Check out more reactions to the post below.

It’s worth mentioning that Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER housed the hit “LEVII’S JEANS.” The record, which arrived in collaboration with Post Malone and The-Dream, contained the following lyrics: “You call me pretty little thing/ And I love to turn him on/ Boy, I'll let you be my Levi's jeans/ So you can hug that a** all day long.”

Between the chart-topping LP and her ventures outside of music, Queen B has been collecting coins all year long. In August, she officially debuted SirDavis, named after her moonshine-making great-grandfather, Davis Hogue. Created in collaboration with Moët Hennessy and Bill Lumsden, the whisky combines rye with the smoothness of malted barley, aged to perfection in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks.

Meanwhile, in February, fans got introduced to Beyoncé’s hair care line CÉCRED. It launched with an eight-piece lineup that included a clarifying shampoo, scalp scrub, sealing lotion, treatment mask, and other hair care essentials. Every formula was notably created using bioactive keratin ferment technology.