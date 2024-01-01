Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Tia Kemp and Caresha Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tia Kemp has become one of the most unexpected media personalities this year. Many recognize or know of her from her online drama with Rick Ross, the father of her third son. Since then, her captivating personality has been a game-changer for her as people have naturally gravitated towards her. What put her on the map in a different light was a video of her being her charismatic self listening to one of the hottest songs this year, “Get In With Me” by BossMan Dlow. Plus, she can spit out jokes like wildfire, so anyone who wants to come for her should think twice. Additionally, her entertainment career has blossomed as she’s now a talk show host, in the studio making music, and working some additional business moves.

The unofficial comedian was the latest guest on the new season of Caresha Please, where she dished all the scoop on life before, during, and after dating a Hip Hop titan. Check out these seven standout moments from the full interview below.

1. She’s upset that Rick Ross didn’t attend their son’s high school graduation

Regardless of her and her baby's father’s issues, Kemp despises that he takes it out on their 18-year-old son, William Roberts III. She was disappointed and couldn’t understand why the entrepreneur didn’t attend a monumental moment in their son’s life, his graduation, as he was completely innocent in all the drama.

“Why wasn't he at this child high school graduation? Is it your emotions that's in the way? What's the problem?” she told Yung Miami. “Because it ain't nothing [that] could have stopped me as a parent to show up to my child’s graduation. Your first child didn't graduate high school. Y'all had to pay for a diploma for her, so this should be a big milestone for you. Y'all should be proud. His mother, his sister and everybody. But everything that I do, nobody will give me my flowers. They wanted to see me fail.”

2. Working with Tokyo Toni has been difficult

This summer, the social media influencer added a new title to her resume when she became one of three hosts for Zeus Network’s latest streaming show, the “Aunt-Tea Podcast.” Making its debut in July, she interviews celebrities and content creators alongside Angela White’s mother Tokyo Toni, and rapper Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold. The show has had some viral moments, which typically are filled with chaos and Kemp partially attributes some of the problems on set to Tokyo Toni.

“Girls [have] been difficult. It's been difficult, but we can't get into too much detail. I'm under contract, but y'all see what's been going on,” she expressed. “Some people like validation and they like a position, a title. Like I said, I know how to read the room. I came there to do a job that I was paid for. This is not my cell phone and my social media and my TikTok and Instagram where I could do what I want to do and act a fool to engage with my audience. I came on that show to be professional and that's what I did, to come get my bag so I could elevate to the next level.”

3. She would love to do a song with Drake

In April, Kemp’s rapping skills were showcased when she dropped a diss track in response to lies BossMan Dlow and his camp put out about her allegedly being thirsty toward the rising music artist. She’s now working on new music and recently submitted BMI and ASCAP registrations. When asked who her dream music collaboration was, she instantly said Drake, before adding Yung Miami.

“Uh, Drizzy, Drizzy, Drakeeeeeee,” the entrepreneur revealed with a smile. “And you girl! But… you [are] retiring.”

4. She has suffered from depression and anxiety

The mother of three has been through a lot in life, and one of the situations that has heavily impacted her was her negative relationship with Rick Ross for the past 20 years and how it’s affected their son. To address her mental health, which dropped to a low point once upon a time, she began therapy. Mentally, she’s in a much better space these days.

“I'm going to be honest. I was suffering from depression and anxiety [and] I was seeing a therapist,” she disclosed. “I do see a therapist [now] and that's what they diagnosed me with. I'm holistic. I don't take medication, so I go see my therapist once a month or whenever I could come down here to Miami and see her or do a Zoom call with her. But I was suffering from PTSD, that's what she told me, anxiety and depression, from the things that I've experienced with this person over the years.”

5. She doesn’t want to be in a relationship

Since the 48-year-old is enjoying this new phase in her life, she isn’t looking to settle down anytime soon. Living a carefree and hot girl summer year-round is what she’s focused on as the fruits of her labor have provided great benefits.

“I'm having fun,” she exclaimed. “I'm going to keep it real. I don't want to settle down. They can f**k. I'll f**k them. But ain't no feelings involved.”

6. Rapper BossMan Dlow lied on her

Kemp has been known for her back-and-forth shenanigans on social media with Rick Ross. What ultimately set up a new path for success in the online personality’s life was a video of her vibing out to BossMan Dlow’s popular freestyle “Get In With Me” that dropped earlier this year. For the people who didn’t know the song, she helped put it on their radar. When they reached out to put her in the song’s music video, they “couldn’t afford” her so she passed on participating. According to her, the rapper suddenly claimed she was a groupie and that’s why things went downhill.

“They went all on whatever [social media] and made it seem like I was being a groupie,” the TV host told Caresha. “First of all, b**ch, I was running a b**ch that's running for how many millions, hundreds of millions. Boy, who is you [to be] a groupie over? If you think I like fat n**gas, you got it f**ked up, buddy. I just like music.”

7. She was embarrassed by the incident with Rick Ross in Canada

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Hustlin’” rapper and his team were involved in a scuffle during an appearance in Canada. During his gig, he requested his DJ to play Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us,” which is a diss to Toronto native Drake. Some Canadians took it as disrespect and resorted to attacking the Belaire investor, leaving his assistant and DJ to be assaulted. Despite not having the best relationship dynamic, Kemp doesn’t want him in harm’s way since he’s the father of one of her children.

“At first I was laughing. And then, after a couple of days, I was kind of, excuse me, I was embarrassed ‘cause my son has to see that. He's facing his peers, he's in college…,” she admitted. “I'ma keep it real with you. A person of his status shouldn't move like that.”

She continued, “That could have been very ugly and my son[’s] father could have been hurt. You understand where I'm coming from? And that wouldn't have been okay with me, because I'm not okay with that. I'm not on that type of time. You understand where I'm coming from? I want to see us both grow old.”