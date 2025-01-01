Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Thunderbolts Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Very light spoiler alert: While this piece avoids any major plot twists, it does reference certain themes, characters and moments in the film.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* proves the MCU still has plenty of layers to peel back. Following strong showings from Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World, this latest chapter and final installment of Phase 5 focuses less on saving the galaxy and more on surviving yourself.

The story follows a group of anti-heroes — including Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes and others — forced into a high-risk mission, all while dragging their emotional baggage along for the ride. Florence Pugh’s Yelena kicks things off with her usual dry humor and gut-punch vulnerability, reminding everyone why she represents one of Marvel’s biggest wins post-Endgame. If only the rest of her team weren’t just a few bad decisions away from needing their therapy sessions.

While every member gets a moment to shine, Bob (aka Sentry) and his alter-ego, the Void, really grab the spotlight. His internal battles add to the film’s surprisingly raw core. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine also returns to stir up trouble — and, no surprise, she’s still as casually cutthroat as ever. An early moment in the film might catch some viewers off guard, but that unpredictability is arguably part of the fun.

Thunderbolts* dives into complex emotions without losing its bite

What truly sets Thunderbolts* apart is the emotional bruises. Each character comes loaded with regrets and scars, and the film doesn’t flinch from showing how badly those wounds still bleed. While Yelena and Bucky’s troubled pasts are pretty well-known, the revelation of what others went through (mainly showcased in flashbacks) makes things pretty moody overall.

Ultimately, Thunderbolts* keeps its focus grounded by balancing the action with bigger emotional stakes. David Harbour’s Red Guardian throws around dad jokes and punches in equal measure, offering much-needed breaks from the gloom without feeling forced.

Action lovers might wish for more set pieces, but the fights that happen — especially when the protagonists fight amongst themselves — hit harder because they actually mean something. Compared to polished squad films like The Avengers, Thunderbolts* feels messier, scrappier and a little more honest about how “teamwork” often looks in real life.

The post-credit scenes are very much in effect for Thunderbolts*

Instead of banking on big speeches or instant-classic quotes, Thunderbolts* sticks the landing with an effective gut-punch or two (you also learn the whole point of that asterisk). Plus, Bob’s monologues about loneliness and invisibility linger longer than any post-battle cheers.

The story moves at a perfect pace, playing out over a couple of intense days without feeling rushed. Sure, there’s the occasional too-convenient moment, but most of the emotional beats hit clean.

The two post-credits scenes — one funny, one game-changing — give just enough without trying to overshadow the story. In the end, Thunderbolts* doesn't try to out-flash its predecessors but still shines just as bright.