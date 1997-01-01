Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Mackie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Marvel comic superhero, Captain America, has had another face added to its history. In the original MCU film trilogy, the character was played by actor Chris Evans. So, when fans watched the infamous Captain America shield be passed on to talented actor Anthony Mackie, the world waited to see what would come next. Mackie is no stranger to the Captain America storyline, though. Originally, Mackie played the character of Sam Wilson, the superhero alias of Falcon, who helps Captain America fight to save the world. With this responsibility, Mackie has seen tremendous support from moviegoers and Marvel comic die-hards. Captain America: Brave New World movie co-stars Danny Ramirez playing Joaquin Torres, the next Falcon, and is directed by Nigerian American director Julius Onah. Click here to check out our exclusive interview with Onah and Ramirez.

According to Screen Daily, the motion picture opened with $180 million and ranked in second place on the chart globally. Mackie’s debut film as the lead superhero also had an international lead ahead of the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. So, let’s say that Mackie has done well carrying on the legacy.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, the actor grew up with his mother, father, and brother. Mackie attended Warren Easton Sr. High School and went on to pursue acting at Juilliard. He is one of a few well-known actors who graduated from the prestigious institution, such as Viola Davis, Samira Wiley, the late Andre Braugher, and more. The Louisiana native got his big acting break by starring in the musical/drama film 8 Mile in 2002 alongside rapper Eminem. With an over 20-year career in film and television, Mackie has landed roles in Million Dollar Baby, Notorious, The Hate You Give, Triple 9, and “Black Mirror,” to name a few. However, with such an impressive portfolio, the role of Captain America was not something on the artist’s bingo card.

Mackie shared exclusively with REVOLT that being a big star was never his intention since being in the entertainment industry.

He explained, “I never saw myself in this position. I didn't come into this business to be the lead of a movie. I was very happy with the roles I was getting, the career I had, and what I've been doing for the past 25 years. It never was my intention to think, ‘Oh, I'm going to run to LA and become famous.’ So, this is kind of one of my moments of recognition. It's that moment where Marvel looked at me and thought, ‘You know, you did the work. Kudos to you. You deserved this and you've earned this,’ and that just feels good.”

Taking on the lead role was not an easy feat, but Mackie knew that he had inspiration from those before him. If you aren’t that familiar with the MCU storyline, Mackie isn’t the first Black Captain America. Based on Marvel Comics, one of the first Black superheroes was the character Isaiah Bradley, who took on being Captain America while Chris Evans’ character Steve Rogers was missing. The character of Isaiah Bradley is played by Carl Lumbly, who is also known as the first Black superhero on television for his role as M.A.N.T.I.S. from 1994 to 1997. The acting legend was given a chance to be honored in the Captain America film with Mackie. From working with Lumbly, Mackie explained that he knew that Lumbly would be a great fit to embody such an important character for true Black representation in film.

Mackie sang the actor’s praises after working together, “Carl was amazing. You know, we've been friends for a while now. And I specifically remember when they called me and said Carl was going to play Isaiah. Carl brings gravitas and meaning to the character and set that's so unsettling. There's a level of anger and fire in Isaiah's belly that I don't know anyone else who could have done it so naturally. But then at the same time, he's able to turn that back and become this warm, open, beautiful character and take Sam in under his wing as a young soldier, knowing what the world has in store for him. So, it's that give and take. It's that father-son relationship that I think people will acknowledge and gravitate to.”

Being a superhero can take an emotional toll on anyone, especially a Black person. In society, the Black experience is associated with resilience, hard work, and proving yourself time and time again. So, when you add the title “superhero” to the pile, there is that extra pressure to be perfect. There is also an unspoken expectation that it is no longer about the person who is the hero, but about them being a representative for the entire Black community on and off screen. Mackie expressed that the best way for him to keep going as Captain America was by practicing detaching from the world and spending time with family.

He shared, “I'm not a social media person. When I'm off, I'm off. I do my thing and spend time with my kids. That's it. My greatest job and occupation is not being a superhero, it's being a superdad. So, I lean on my kids and force my kids to keep me sane. I want to go to soccer games and things like that. That is most important to me.”

One thing that is super about Black people is that we are creators. Throughout history, we have constantly made it a point to be innovators and unapologetically use our skills to change the trajectory of the world despite the challenges. With the role of Captain America, Mackie also brought parts of who he is to showcase that Captain America can be any of us. Mackie believes that Black people have always created their own lane. From what he learned growing up, Mackie confessed that he keeps those lessons with him and will continue to show it through his Marvel legacy.

“Black people have always created their own lane, and I've always appreciated that,” he said. “I think back to when I would look at my grandparents and my dad. My dad was a great man. He was my hero. He stopped going to school in eighth grade, so he could pick cotton with my grandfather. At 17 years old, he moved to New Orleans, learned to trade, and became one of the most successful businessmen in New Orleans in his field. He made his own lane. He didn't complain. He didn't compromise and he never said he was a victim. My dad just fought for what he needed and wanted for his family. And that was the greatest lesson for me growing up, being able to see that.”