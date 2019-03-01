Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images and David Livingston/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and Anika Noni Rose Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Animated films and television shows often influence the way audiences see themselves and the world around them. From Disney’s first Black princess to one of Marvel’s most powerful mutants, these characters inspire generations, entertain and break boundaries. However, Black female protagonists in animation have been historically rare, making them even more significant in the industry.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating Black female heroines who have left a lasting impact. Through their strength, intelligence, resilience and sheer presence in an industry that has long overlooked them, these hand-drawn and CGI-created stars stand as powerful examples. Their stories prove that Black women and girls belong in every kind of adventure — whether they rule over a kingdom, save the world or simply are the boldest voice in the room.

Check out these 10 larger-than-life leads whose on-screen presences declare that all Black women deserve to see themselves in every medium that exists.

1. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) is more than just Disney’s first Black princess; she’s one of its most hardworking and determined heroines. Unlike the traditional fairy tale princesses waiting for fate to intervene, Tiana is fueled by ambition, dedicating herself to achieving her dream of opening a restaurant in New Orleans. She doesn’t seek a prince or magical solutions. Instead, she works relentlessly, proving that perseverance and self-belief are just as transformative as any spell. Even when she’s turned into a frog, she never loses sight of her goals, making her one of the big screen’s most grounded and inspiring role models.

2. Gratuity "Tip" Tucci from Home

Voiced by Rihanna, Gratuity “Tip” Tucci is a rarity in mainstream animated films. Those who headed into theaters witnessed a young, curly-haired, Afro-Caribbean girl at the center of an intergalactic adventure. Tip carried Home on her shoulders, navigating an alien invasion with courage beyond her years. Instead of waiting for help when her mother was taken by the Boov, she takes charges of her own journey, proving her resourcefulness, wit and unshakable love for family. The rest of the movie’s cast is also impressive, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Jim Parsons and Steve Martin providing support.

3. Dolores Madrigal from Encanto

In Encanto, urban reggaeton singer Adassa voices Dolores Madrigal. While the supporting character may not be the flashiest member of her family, her supernatural hearing makes her a silent protector in the 2021 award-winning film. Her listening power certainly helps when it comes to overhearing gossip; however, she has the wisdom to know when to speak up, protect or reveal truths that others might miss. Though her role is rather subtle, Dolores is an unsung heroine in a story that highlights the power of observation and deep understanding. Plus, in a film that celebrates Afro-Latinidad, her presence adds to the growing visibility of that group’s representation in animation.

4. Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl from “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Portrayed by Diamond White, Lunella Lafayette isn’t just a superhero. Pulled from Marvel Comics, she is a genius-level intellect, tech wizard and fearless 13-year-old from New York’s Lower East Side who happens to be bonded with a massive, blood-red Tyrannosaurus-like creature. In “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” she reinvents what it meant to be a fictional hero by primarily relying on her brains, creativity and resourcefulness. With her natural curls, roller skates and unapologetic confidence, Moon Girl represents young Black girls who excel in STEM while still having fun and embracing their community. She’s proof that heroes come in all forms.

5. Penny Proud from “The Proud Family” and The Proud Family Movie

Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) is a heroine not because she fights traditional villains, but because she navigates the everyday struggles of being a Black teenage girl with a wisdom beyond her years. From confronting bullies to standing up for herself in a world that often underestimates her, Penny has been a role model since the iconic series’ inception. With that said, her intelligence and bravery are tested in The Proud Family Movie as she helps her family escape a bizarre island conspiracy. But even outside of the action-packed moments, Penny embodies a true hero — one who speaks her mind, embraces her identity and values her loved ones above all else.

6. Bumblebee/Karen Beecher from “Teen Titans” and “Teen Titans Go!”

Bumblebee, aka Karen Beecher, is one of the few Black female superheroes in the “Teen Titans” universe. Unlike many of her animated peers, she is a self-made defender who designs a suit that grants her flight, shrinking abilities and bio-electric stings. With her voice handled by T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Bumblebee makes an impact as the leader of Titans East on “Teen Titans,” before returning in “Teen Titans Go!,” the latter of which saw the character voiced by Ozioma Akagha and with a more comedic take. Luckily, her presence extends beyond “Teen Titans” and into “DC Super Hero Girls” — where she is portrayed by Kimberly Brooks — among other projects, solidifying her as one of DC Comics’ most important Black female frontrunners.

7. Keesha Franklin from “The Magic School Bus”

Keesha Franklin (Erica Luttrell) may not have superpowers, but her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude make her one of the most memorable students in “The Magic School Bus.” She’s the one who questions the absurdity of Ms. Valerie Frizzle’s wild science trips, often bringing a level-headed realism that grounds the group’s adventures. Keesha represents the inquisitive and skeptical child who demands logic, but still embraces learning, making her an early example of Black representation in educational animation.

8. Valerie Brown from “ Josie and the Pussycats”

The first regularly appearing Black female character in a Saturday morning cartoon, Valerie Brown is the brains and backbone of 1970 TV series “Josie and the Pussycats.” As the band’s bassist, she acts as the team’s problem solver, using her intelligence, mechanical skills and quick thinking to escape danger and crack mysteries. Unlike many sidekicks of the era, Valerie is cool, confident and capable, often taking the lead when her friends are in trouble. Ensuring authentic representation, Barbara Pariot provided the teenager’s speaking voice while Patrice Holloway, a talented Motown singer, handled her vocals.

9. Numbah 5/Abigail Lincoln from “Codename: Kids Next Door”

If there was ever an animated Black girl who deserved her own spinoff, it’s Numbuh 5. The calm, collected and secretly brilliant second-in-command is the real leader of the team. While others are louder and more reckless, Abigail Lincoln (Cree Summer) is the strategist, often solving problems with a coolness that solidifies her as the backbone of the group. She is also one of the first Black female characters in Western animation to be portrayed as the “cool” one without falling into stereotypes — a balance rarely seen at the time.

10. Storm/Ororo Munroe from “X-Men”

As one of the most powerful X-Men, Storm is a regal, commanding and deeply empathetic leader who wields the weather as fiercely as she does her wisdom. While Hollywood struggled to fully do her justice in live action (no offense to Halle Berry, but let’s be real: they’ve yet to get it perfect), the animated series has consistently delivered the Storm that fans deserve. Played by Alison Sealy-Smith in the ’90s animated “X-Men” series, “X-Men '97” and “What If...?,” her portrayal is often hailed as the definitive version. These shows prove that when it comes to bringing Ororo Munroe to life, animation still reigns supreme — but not over the comics, of course.