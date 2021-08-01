Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Stephen Curry and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Thunderbolts are far from your typical superhero squad. They’re messy. Complicated. Some are government pawns, others are reformed assassins and one might just be Marvel’s version of Superman on a bad day. What makes them interesting is that they aren’t here to save the world the “right” way. They're here to get the job done by any means necessary.

That chaotic energy? It’s not unlike the NBA, which gets extra serious when the playoffs come around. From fallen stars seeking redemption to rising phenoms with powers you can’t quite explain, each member of the Thunderbolts has an NBA equivalent. So, whether you’re a comic book or action film fanatic, a hoops head or both, this is your crossover event.

In honor of Thunderbolts*, we matched every antihero to a hoops star based on their backstory, powers and overall vibe — and trust, the parallels are wild. Let’s tip off.

1. Yelena Belova (Black Widow) = Steph Curry

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Ezra Shaw/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Florence Pugh and Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU POWER: Master martial artist, Black Widow training

NBA SKILL MATCH: Shooting assassin

Yelena (played in the film by Florence Pugh) trained in the Red Room to be lethal. Like Curry, she’s precise, deadly and can change the momentum of any battle with a quick strike. While her adoptive sister, Natasha Romanoff, became an Avenger, Yelena stayed in the shadows, kind of like how Curry reshaped the league from the perimeter by flipping the script on traditional play. Steph’s ability to assassinate defenses from deep is a perfect match for Yelena’s calculated combat style.

HONORABLE MENTION: Amen Thompson. He’s a young, high-ceiling assassin in the making, just like Yelena entering the big leagues.

2. Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) = Jimmy Butler

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Todd Kirkland/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sebastian Stan and Jimmy Butler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU POWER: Vibranium arm, super soldier physiology

NBA SKILL MATCH: Clutch, gritty, reformed

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky has a complicated past: Brainwashed, deadly, then reborn as a reluctant hero. Jimmy Butler’s journey mirrors that, especially after forcing his way out of bad situations and becoming a legend on teams like the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors. Both are unpredictable, but when it counts, they bring the heat and lead their squads with intensity and purpose.

3. John Walker (U.S. Agent) = Ja Morant

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Todd Kirkland/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wyatt Russell and Ja Morant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU POWER: Super soldier build, but with a dark side

NBA SKILL MATCH: Electrifying talent, unpredictability

Walker — played by Wyatt Russell — was handed the shield, but his emotional instability made him dangerous. Ja Morant stands as a symbol of the league’s future, despite any issues that may have shifted public perception throughout his career. Regardless, when either of these two is on the floor or battlefield, they are undeniable. Reckless? Sometimes. Box-office? Always.

4. Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian) = Giannis Antetokounmpo

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Patrick McDermott/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt David Harbour and Giannis Antetokounmpo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU POWER: Soviet super soldier, Russia’s Cap

NBA SKILL MATCH: International titan, all-around force

David Harbour’s Red Guardian was the Soviet’s answer to Captain America. Giannis is the Greek answer to, well, everyone. They both play with immense physicality and pride for where they come from, and they’ve shattered expectations. Aging but still powerful, Red Guardian is what Giannis might look like in 20 years — telling stories about his prime as if they are folk tales.

5. Ava Starr (Ghost) = Evan Mobley

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Alika Jenner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hannah John-Kamen and Evan Mobley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU Power: Intangibility, quantum energy

NBA Match: Slept-on, defensive menace

Ghost, a unique character that sees Hannah John-Kamen taking on the role, slips through solid matter; Mobley slips through defensive matchups. They’re both quiet threats you don’t notice until it’s too late. Mobley’s defense is otherworldly, much like Ghost’s quantum-powered stealth. Neither craves attention, but both deserve more of it.

6. Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster) = Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Luke Hales/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olga Kurylenko and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU Power: Mimics any fighting style

NBA Match: Versatile, adaptive, silent killer

Taskmaster can watch you once and replicate your every move. That’s SGA: One of the most fluid, adaptable guards in the NBA. His handle is unpredictable. His shot? Efficient. His movement? A masterclass. He’s a matchup nightmare, just like Olga Kurylenko’s Antonia with a blade and a memory card.

7. (Bob) Sentry = LeBron James

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images and Luke Hales/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Pullman and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

MCU Power: God-like strength, invulnerability, flight

NBA Match: King of all eras (arguably)

Sentry (played by Lewis Pullman) is basically Marvel’s iteration of Superman... with a twist. He’s ultra-powerful, but emotionally unpredictable — just like LeBron, who’s dominated for over two decades, yet somehow still gets doubted. Both are unstoppable forces, and both command the floor (or sky) like no one else can. Also? LeBron literally mimicked Superman on the court to the point you'd almost expect him to reveal an “S” underneath his jersey. The strength, the longevity, the aura? All superhero-level. No-brainer.

BONUS: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine = Pat Riley

Image Image Credit The Walt Disney Studios/Contributor via Getty Images and Carmen Mandato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pat Riley and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Not one of the heroes in uniform but pulling all the strings. She’s assembling this team like Pat Riley built the Heat dynasty — through power moves, polarizing deals and the promise of greatness. Behind every chaotic win, there’s a mastermind pulling levers.