Every four years, U.S. citizens cast their votes in favor of the next commander in chief; however, while every vote counts, it is ultimately the Electoral College that determines who will be the next U.S. president. Some believe Electoral College proceedings should be changed given the fact that presidential candidates can lose an election even if they win the popular vote. While some want to eradicate the process, others struggle to understand how the system works. Below, check out a breakdown of what the Electoral College is, how it was established and the process in which electors choose a president.

What is the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is a process in which 538 electors take part in deciding who will be the next president of the United States.

A presidential candidate must win 270 electoral votes or more to declare victory in an election.

Each state has at least two electoral votes (one for each senator) as well as an additional number of votes equal to the amount of lawmakers who represent the state in the U.S. House of Representatives. This process ensures that each state has at least three electoral votes, with some having many more.

The presidential election is the only one that is decided by electoral votes. Congressional, state and local races are determined by the popular vote.

How was the Electoral College established?

The Electoral College was created as an alternative to electing the next commander in chief by popular vote or through Congress.

During the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, delegates were undecided on how to elect the next president of the United States. Some opposed granting Congress the authority to elect a president, while others believed a head of state should not be elected by a popular vote.

The two sides agreed to the Electoral College process and contended it was a fair and just solution.

How does it work?

Electors in Washington, D.C. and 48 states use a “winner takes all” method and awards their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the state’s popular vote.

However, Maine, which has four electoral votes, and Nebraska, which holds five electoral votes, both play by different rules. The presidential candidate who wins either state’s popular vote is granted two electoral votes, while the remaining electoral votes are given to the winner in each of the state’s congressional districts. Maine has two congressional districts and Nebraska has three.

Who are the electors?

Electors are chosen by each state’s political parties and are selected based on their own unique criteria.

Each state follows a two-step process. First, their political parties draft a list of potential electors ahead of the general election. Second, while the general election is underway, voters cast their ballots to select their state’s electors.

According to Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, “No senator or representative, or person holding an office of trust or profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector.”

Yes. A candidate does not have to win the popular vote to win the presidential election.

In 2016, former President Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by securing 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227, despite Clinton winning nearly 3 million more votes than Trump.

In 2000, former Vice President Al Gore won the popular vote by more than half a million; however, he lost to former President George W. Bush who was awarded 271 electoral votes. Gore scored only 266.

In the 19th Century, a total of three presidents won the election without winning the popular vote.

In the event that none of the presidential candidates win the majority of the electoral votes, the U.S. House of Representatives will conduct a vote to elect the next commander in chief.

In 1824, the U.S. House of Representatives had to vote on a presidential candidate after the four contenders split the electoral college vote.

The likelihood of this happening in modern day elections is slim to none.

How did slavery shape the Electoral College?

Delegates in the northern and southern states reached the three-fifths compromise agreement at the U.S. Constitutional Convention in 1787, which helped assign seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the South, three out of five enslaved Black people were included in a state’s overall population, which granted southern states a surplus of representatives and extra electoral votes.

As a result of the compromise, slave owner Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams, an anti-slavery advocate in the 1800 presidential election.

When are electoral votes certified?

Every four years, Congress holds a joint session on Jan. 6, where lawmakers count and certify each state’s electoral votes. The sitting vice president attends the meeting and has the honor of announcing the election winner.