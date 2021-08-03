Image Image Credit Grandriver / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Black man with “I Voted” sticker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, giving each of us a voice in shaping the future of our communities and the nation. Whether it's a local election that determines the quality of schools, roads, or even public safety in your neighborhood, or a presidential race that impacts everything from healthcare to foreign policy, casting your vote is how you ensure your interests are represented. Too often, local elections are overlooked, even though they have an immediate effect on daily life, while presidential elections tend to dominate the conversation. But both matter and both require your participation. And the good news is there’s no shortage of ways to vote. From early voting to mail-in ballots, the voting process is more accessible than ever, giving you flexibility and choice in how you make your voice heard. Each of these methods ensures that no matter your situation, you have a way to participate. Voting is your power — use it and rely on trusted resources to provide you with all the information you need specific to your state. Here are some of the ways you can cast your ballot in elections.

1. Early in-person voting

Many states allow voters to cast their ballots in person before Election Day. Early voting offers flexibility, so you can avoid long lines and take your time at the polls. It's convenient if you’re balancing a busy schedule or worried about last-minute obstacles.

2. Mail-in voting

Absentee voting and mail-in voting let you fill out your ballot from the comfort of your home and send it in by mail. Some states automatically mail ballots to all registered voters, while others require you to request one. This is a great option if you're traveling or prefer not to vote in person.

3. Drop box voting

Many areas offer secure ballot drop boxes if you don’t trust mailing your ballot or simply want to skip the post office. You can drop off your completed ballot at an official location, ensuring it's safely delivered without needing to wait in line.

4. Voting on Election Day

Of course, you can always vote in person on Election Day itself. Showing up at your local polling place on the designated day is a tradition for many. Just make sure you know your precinct’s location and hours, and don't forget to bring any required identification.

5. Curbside voting

For voters with disabilities or mobility issues, curbside voting is an accessible option. Poll workers bring a portable voting machine or ballot to your vehicle, so you can cast your vote without needing to leave your car.

6. Voting by proxy

Though rare in the U.S., some states allow voters to appoint someone else to vote on their behalf if they’re unable to do so themselves. This option is primarily used in special cases, such as for people with serious illnesses or disabilities.

7. Military and overseas voting (UOCAVA)

If you’re stationed abroad or living overseas, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows you to vote in federal elections using a special absentee ballot. This ensures that even from across the world, your vote counts.

8. Early online voting (in certain local elections)

Some local municipalities are experimenting with online voting systems for early voting in smaller, local elections. While still relatively new and not widely available, this could become a future option for more communities.