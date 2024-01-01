Image Image Credit Tom Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), Vice President Kamala Harris responded to recent comments made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump supporters. During a Voto Latino get-out-the-vote video call on Tuesday (Oct. 29), Biden was attempting to criticize comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” during Trump’s Madison Square Garden event on Sunday (Oct. 27).

“The only garbage I see floating out there [are] his supporters,” Biden expressed before adding that Trump’s “demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.” Shortly after the Voto Latino call took place, Biden shared a statement on social media that further explained what he meant. “The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation,” he tweeted.

“First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career,” Harris told reporters, referencing her “closing argument” rally in Washington, D.C. “I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not. When elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me, and address their needs and their desires.”

Additionally, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz backed Harris in a conversation with ABC News. “The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this,” he stated. “Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric is what needs to end... What you heard Vice President Harris say, and what I say is, there’s a place for all of us here, and I think that’s the one. She’s running for president, she’s making the message, and she delivered that speech on the Ellipse that showed what we can be as a country.”