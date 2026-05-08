Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringerand via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The-Dream attends as Audemars Piguet celebrates the opening of the AP House Atlanta on May 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Justin Bieber attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The-Dream says a dispute over a $2,000-a-night hotel stay with Def Jam nearly prevented the recording session from happening.

Music executive Chris Hicks personally covered the hotel stay, allowing the team to move forward and write the song that day.

Released in 2010, “Baby” went on to become a Top 5 Billboard hit and one of the highest-certified digital singles of its era.

What started as a conversation about songwriting mastery quickly turned into a behind-the-scenes story about one of pop music’s biggest songs almost never being made. During a recent appearance on the “We Sound Crazy” podcast, The-Dream opened up about how Justin Bieber’s breakout single “Baby” nearly fell apart before it was even written — all because of a hotel bill.

The moment came after co-host Claude Kelly praised The-Dream for mastering the branding side of songwriting, explaining that his records go beyond catchy hooks and turn into global cultural moments. Kelly pointed to hits like Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” as examples of songs built around instantly recognizable moments that audiences everywhere could sing along to.

That opened the door for the North Carolina-born, Atlanta-raised artist to explain why he intentionally approached Bieber’s breakout record differently. “And one of my first ones that I didn't do that on was ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber. That was one of the first ones I intentionally didn't put any Dream s**t on. For cultural reasons,” he said.

After Kelly joked, “For cultural reasons. Like, he's a little white boy, let me not hit him with [it],” The-Dream clarified where his head was at creatively. “Nah, I wanted him to have it… I f**k with Justin from the beginning. Like, he was here. Like, him and Scooter [were] like, literally there trying to get Justin off,” he explained, referring to Bieber’s early days before becoming a global star and the efforts he and former manager Scooter Braun were making to launch his career.

The producer then walked listeners through how the song almost didn’t happen at all. “I remember this day… I remember being at Def Jam, and my album, of course, had already came out,” he recalled. “And my good friend Chris Hicks — shout out to Chris Hicks, another legend and GOAT.”

According to The-Dream, former Def Jam executive Chris Hicks asked him to write a single for Bieber while he was leaving the office. “And on the way out of the building, he's like, ‘Man, I need a single for Justin, man.’ And I remember saying to him, I said, ‘Man, y'all pay two nights [for] my hotel stay at the Plaza, man, I'll do it. And Def Jam said, ‘Nah, we ain't paying for that.’”

The 48-year-old said Hicks later stepped in himself to make sure the session happened. “So, I got a call back at like 1, I wanna say it was like 1 in the afternoon the next day. And Chris Hicks said, ‘Man, f**k that s**t. I'm gonna pay for this s**t. I don't give a s**t, n**ga. I need you to write this record.’”

From there, the song came together almost instantly. “And I left there, I did the beat and did the song. Same day, probably 15 minutes,” The-Dream continued. “Christina [Milian] was there, I gave her 10% just for being there, and then I sent the s**t to Trick.”

He added, “And that's how that song actually even came about… And so it was almost not a song because they didn't want to pay. And by the way, we talking about I had already wrote them things. Like, it wasn’t like I was asking for no crazy s**t. I wasn't even in like… ‘Oh yeah, he's in the presidential suite.’ It was like $2K a night or something like that, which is nothing for them… I'ma stay here, but I'm not gonna use my own money to work on the artist. Like, he got a budget. Like, what's up? Let me eat. And so Chris — thank God — Chris is like, ‘Yo, man, I need you to write this record.’ Wrote ‘Baby.’ It's like that.”

How successful was Justin Bieber’s “Baby”?

Released in 2010 as the lead single from Bieber’s debut album, My World 2.0, “Baby,” featuring Ludacris, helped launch the Canadian singer into global superstardom. Songwriting credits were given to Bieber, The-Dream, Christina Milian, Ludacris and producer Tricky Stewart.

The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually became one of the biggest digital singles of its era. In 2013, Billboard reported that the song became the highest-certified single in history at the time after the RIAA began factoring streaming into its certifications, pushing it to 12-times platinum status.