Ludacris is one of the most underrated artists and lyricists in the Hip Hop game. We have to emphasize putting more respect on his name because his creativity and authenticity reshaped the sound of an entire era. With every album, he got progressively better and pushed boundaries further than expected — even more out of the box than we ever thought he could. What made him so next level was his ability to effortlessly slide in and out of different pockets of melodies, genres, and themes in his projects while also harnessing that undeniable ATL sound. Out of 8 studio albums, 6 went platinum and the others weren't far behind going gold.

And when it came to visuals? He was like a male Missy Elliott. Every video was different, bold, and impossible to ignore. He treated music videos like short films — pushing boundaries, playing characters, and going full theater with it. Whether he was fighting himself in “Get Back” or playing a giant baby in “Stand Up,” he brought humor, concept, and full-on entertainment without sacrificing the music. He made sure you felt the record and remembered the moment.

But Luda’s genius wasn’t just in the visuals. He never stayed boxed into one lane. He could body a hardcore rap feature, drop into a pop record like “Baby” with Justin Bieber, or glide through R&B collabs without missing a beat. His adaptability made him one of the most versatile artists of his era — and honestly, even now. He understood how to make music that lived in the club, on the radio, and in the culture.

Never to be reduced to just a rapper with some classic hits, he’s a full artist, a visionary, and a performer who deserves way more flowers than he gets. The range, the longevity, the impact — he did it all. Here are 13 Ludacris songs you need to add to your throwback playlist.

1. What’s Your Fantasy – Ludacris featuring Shawnna

Best Bars: I wanna get you in the back seat, windows up / That's the way you like to f**k / Clogged up, fog alert / Rip the pants and rip the shirt / Rough sex, make it hurt / In the garden, all in the dirt / Roll around Georgia Brown / That's the way that I like it twerked

2. Go 2 Sleep – Ludacris featuring Infamous 2-0, Lil’ Fate & Three 6 Mafia

Best Bars: Maaan, I tell a h** to go to sleep / They turn around and frown, gotta make them six feet deep / Cause we knock them unconscious with that nonsense / Read in between that fine print, think about lyrical content / Then about where your time spent

3. Saturday – Ludacris

Best Bars: Act like I just do rap / How you gonna act like I just ain't strapped? / How you gon' act like I don't push 'Lacs? / Black El Dorado, fifth wheel on back / Itchy finger trigger, man, Luda don't squeeze / With a mac, with a Glock, I'ma make 'em say please / In the back, on the block, so the cops say freeze / And I'm so high, I think I got a nosebleed

4. Get Back – Ludacris

Best Bars: It's the knick knack paddywhack, still ride in Cadillacs / Family off the street made my homies put the baggies back / Still stacking plaques / Still action packed / I keep it flipping like acrobats / That's why I pack a mac, that'll crack 'em back / Cause on my waist there's more Heat than the Shaq attack

5. My Chick Bad – Ludacris featuring Nicki Minaj

Best Bars: Now all these b**ches wanna try and be my bestie / But I take a left and leave them hanging like a teste / Trash talk to 'em then I put 'em in a hefty / Running down the court, I'm dunkin' on 'em, Lisa Leslie / It's goin' down, basement / Friday The 13th, guess who's playin' Jason

6. Splash Waterfalls – Ludacris

Best Bars: You wanna tell the world, 'cause she's your favorite girl / Your diamond and your pearl, say it / Nobody has to know, just keep it on the low / And meet 'em right at four, what? / Nothing but fights and fussing, plus there's a lot of cussing / Just grab a hold of something, say it (make love to me)

7. Grew Up A Screw Up – Ludacris featuring Jeezy

Best Bars: I went from Hot Wheels to big wheels, Hyundais to Bentleys / And five course meals, no more Popeye's and Blimpie's / From alright to handsome, from one room to mansions / From hanging on the block to throwing parties in the Hamptons

8. Move B**ch – Ludacris

Best Bars: I'm doin' a hundred on the highway / So if you do the speed limit, get the f**k outta my way / I'm D.U.I., hardly ever caught sober / And you about to get ran the f**k over

9. Roll Out – Ludacris

Best Bars: Are you custom made, custom paid, or you just custom fitted / PlayStation 2 up in the ride, is that Lorenzo-kitted? / Is that your wife, your girlfriend or just your main b**ch? / You take a pick, while I'm rubbin' the hips, touchin' lips to the top of the d**k and then, Whew

10. Freaky Thangs – Ludacris featuring Twista & Jagged Edge

Best Bars: Thick skin so, butter soft I'm rippin' the buttons off yo' blouse / Smell the aroma of a ding-a-ling king Ludacris when I'm in yo' house / Check the ratio of men to women and women to men when down south / Hot fellatio, hot jalapenos, holla while they in yo' mouth

11. Pimpin’ All Over The World – Ludacris featuring Bobby Valentino

Best Bars: 'Cause see me, my pimpin's in 3D / I'm takin' you places you only see on TV / Tryna show you how you livin' is trife / How many guys you know can bring the Travel Channel to life

12. Sex Room – Ludacris featuring Trey Songz

Best Bars: My arm underneath your leg, legs all behind your head is how I gots to getcha / Right hand, left hand on red in the bed like we been playin' Twister / Now I got you tangled up, and you caught all in my web / Should I let you loose? Nah, I think I'll get the blindfold instead

13. Area Codes – Ludacris featuring Nate Dogg

Best Bars: Now you thought I was just 7-7-0, and 4-0-4? / I'm worldwide, b**ch, act like y'all don't know / It's the abominable h** man / Globe-trot international post man