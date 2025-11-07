Image Image Credit Eugenia R. Washington / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The-Dream Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you talk about songwriting royalty in modern music, The-Dream’s name needs to be in bold. Government name: Terius. Industry title: Hitmaker. There isn’t a genre he can’t conquer; he’s crafted sensual slow burns and pop anthems that dominated charts and dance floors. His pen has shifted the sound of R&B and pop more times than we can count. But he didn’t stop at just being an artist. He became a triple threat: writing, producing, and directing, often all at once.

His songs have lived in headphones, clubs, wedding receptions, and IG captions for years. The-Dream created entire eras with his songs. His work not only topped charts and changed how pop and R&B sounded for an entire generation. From seductive slow jams to genre-defining records, this is part one of the best songs The-Dream helped write — timeless cuts that prove his pen is still undefeated.

1. LEVII’S JEANS - Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“LEVII’S JEANS” came in bold. One of the most talked-about drops from COWBOY CARTER, it had social feeds in a chokehold. The-Dream delivered, and just like that, Levi’s became a trend again. A win is a win.

2. Obsessed - Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey secured her shade queen crown with “Obsessed” — a flawless response that had everyone talking. Turns out, he was behind the scenes helping craft one of the most iconic clapbacks in pop history. It was an amazing cultural moment that wouldn't have been the same without his creative touch.

3. Umbrella - Rihanna featuring JAY-Z

We all know a hook can make a hit and this one didn’t miss. To this day, you can’t say the word umbrella without someone chiming in with an “ella-ella-ay-ay-ay.” That’s the kind of hold his choruses had on us. NPR even ranked it at No. 24 on “The 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+.”

4. SPAGHETII - Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

When Yonce gets in her rapper bag, it’s always a jaw-dropping moment.

Best Bars: “ All of this snitchin', and all of this b**chin' / Just a fishin' expedition, dumb admission / In the kitchen, cookin' up them chickens / Extra leg, but I ain't even tryna kick it / C**ty, country, petty, petty, petty/ All the same to me, Plain Jane, spaghetti”

5. Bed - J. Holiday

“Bed” stepped in and claimed its spot as an R&B classic from day one. The record sets the mood for countless late nights and intimate moments — no matter the year. It’s one of those timeless joints that never loses its pull, still getting heads nodding and feelings stirred every time it plays.

6. Baby - Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

Justin Bieber’s “Baby” turned him from YouTube favorite to global pop star what seemed to be overnight. The record dropped in 2010 and had teens singing, tweeting, and hitting replay nonstop. Love it or not, that chorus is burned into pop culture forever.

7. Single Ladies - Beyoncé

Everybody knew the choreography to “Single Ladies” — from parties to school halls; no one missed a step. The breakup anthem dropped in 2008 and became the ultimate soundtrack for moving on and leveling up. That energy changed how we celebrate singleness.

8. Ride - Ciara featuring Ludacris

We loved every minute of Ciara bringing the sexy for this track. The “Ride” video got banned from BET, sparking conversations everywhere over what’s too explicit. Meanwhile, the record cruised to platinum status, marking a major moment in her career.

9. Love on Top - Beyoncé

This one became a modern-day Black love anthem, feeding into what all the romantics were asking for. It’s the go-to for weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, and any moment worth celebrating. If love is in the air, this song is probably playing.

10. Everything - B2K

“Everything” was B2K in their lover boy era, and the girls ate it up. It wasn’t their loudest hit, but if you know, you know. The harmonies, the vibe, the early 2000s energy — it’s definitely one of their greatest records as a group.

11. Flawless - Beyoncé

If you ever forget who you are, remember this: “You wake up (Flawless), post up (Flawless) / Riding 'round in it (Flawless), flossin' on that (Flawless) / This diamond (Flawless), my diamond (Flawless) / This rock (Flawless), my Roc (Flawless) / I woke up like this, I woke up like this.”

12. Trading Places - Usher

“Trading Places” was Usher talking grown, plain, and direct, with no metaphors or mystery. Just vibes that had folks leaning into their soft, sexy side. It’s R&B for the late night with no skips and no apologies. It’s that rare groove where smooth meets straightforward, inviting you to simply feel the moment.

13. YA YA - Beyoncé

“YA YA” came out swinging with a sound nobody expected. Loud, chaotic, and full of personality, it was a curveball tucked inside Cowboy Carter. One of the most unexpected gems in The-Dream’s bag, it all came together perfectly with his lyricism and production in the mix.