The-Dream is back in the studio, only this time it is to cook up new hits for himself. The producer promises that fans will get a serving of long-anticipated music this year, too. On Sunday (Jan. 12), he tweeted, “This music [is] coming out [in] 2025. Thank you, universe, for [giving] me something to truly write about! I’m blessed and thankful.”

A supporter quickly commented, “You’re [one of the] top 3 songwriters that inspired my love for writing music. Can’t wait to hear what you’ve been working on!” A second Twitter user typed, “Hopefully we get that Love Affair album.” Some already have their sights set on catching the songwriter if and whenever he chooses to do so. One such reaction reads, “Yea bro, we waiting. And will you do some [of] your dates? Specifically in the Midwest.”

Moreover, a flood of responses made it apparent that The-Dream’s typo, spelling “giving” with an “h,” was a Freudian slip, alluding to Beyoncé’s upcoming Jan. 14 announcement. The music icon teased that something was coming following her jaw-dropping Christmas Day halftime show during the NFL matchup between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The BeyHive has no context as to what the superstar has in the works, but it did not stop them from suspecting that Queen Bey’s go-to producer had dropped a major hint. “We caught the hiving!! We love ya, Dream, and we can’t wait for Act 3,” wrote one loyal fan.

The Atlanta native has been a major contributor to the Grammys’ most-awarded artist’s career. He has credits for work on I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé, Lemonade, RENAISSANCE, as well as The Carters, the joint album between JAY-Z and the singer. In 2023, the producer was nominated for seven of the night’s biggest awards at the 65th Grammys. He walked away with three wins: Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE, Best R&B Song with “Cuff It” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.”

That same year, he drummed up some excitement from his fans when we released an archived record titled “Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20).” His last studio project was SXTP4, released in 2020, as the fourth installment in the Ménage à Trois: Sextape collection.