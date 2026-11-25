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Key Takeaways

REVOLT highlights common debates that can disrupt Black families’ Thanksgiving gatherings.

Food disagreements range from favorite dishes to recipes and who gets to cook.

Political conversations and guests taking leftovers can also create holiday tension.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that brings together friends and family over an epic meal with the intent of core memory building and bonding under the guise of being appreciative of life’s blessings. However, it can also lead to outlandish arguments and debates across the table. Between the food, who should bring what, and awkward political conversations, there's a lot that can go wrong.

You’re probably nodding your head in agreement because despite attempts to avoid such spirited or even toxic convos, they can end up being unavoidable. It’s quite likely that someone will contribute a dish without considering the proper recipe or will drop an opinion on a relationship (or recipe) that they were better off minding their business about.

REVOLT compiled a list of some of the more common points of Thanksgiving contention to either prepare you for battle or assist you in evading a draining culinary argument.

1. How many different cheeses go in the mac & cheese?

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Mac & cheese has become a cornerstone dish of any Thanksgiving meal. "Baked” mac & cheese, with at least a couple of varieties of cheese, is required. There are plenty to choose from — muenster, havarti and asiago, to name a few — beyond the universal cheddar or American varieties. But coming through with a one-note mac is akin to a glorified boxed Kraft Mac & Cheese, and you gotta try harder than that for the holiday.

2. Does string bean casserole belong on the table?

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Is string bean casserole an appropriate dish to serve? We’re going to go with a hard no on this one. There’s a reason the classic yet much maligned dish is always the butt of jokes come holiday season. Usually at the expense of a Caucasian family member or invitee who didn’t know any better. The collard greens have you covered when it comes to having some vegetables on your Thanksgiving Day plate, so keep the string beans (and those fried onions) far away.

3. Whole or jellied cranberry sauce?

Cranberry sauce is a staple on the Thanksgiving menu. But whether to use the traditional, jellied version versus the whole-berry (or homemade) version is a much-discussed area of contention. According to a poll, 32% of respondents favored canned cranberry sauce while 27% preferred homemade sauce "made from scratch." But 37% didn’t have a preference. Play it safe and serve both.

4. Which pie is the best?

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Dessert should never be just an afterthought for an important family meal. But choosing the preferred pie from a list of options that include pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato isn’t an easy task. While they each have their pros and history (for example, an enslaved gardener from Louisiana is credited with pecans proliferating throughout the South), it all comes down to a matter of preference.

5. Is it called stuffing or dressing?

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What is even the difference between stuffing and dressing? Do you cook it inside your bird of choice or outside in a baking dish? As for the name, it’s probably a matter of what part of the country you are from. If you’re from the Northeast, West or Midwest, you’ll probably call the mix of savory bread and herbs stuffing, and it’s usually cooked in the bird. But if you have elders from the South handling kitchen duties, it’s likely called dressing and was cooked in a pan. Wherever you're from or whatever you call it, make sure you have a serving.

6. Who made the potato salad?

Who gets to bring the potato salad is a conundrum that spans cookouts and Thanksgiving. The family will have a preferred crafter — usually a well-respected auntie who over the years has won praise for her recipe. This also means there’s always a newbie contender trying to bring their own version into the mix and claim spud salad supremacy. If you think you’re worthy, put your version on the table and let your family decide for themselves. But just be ready for harsh criticism if it’s not up to par — those are rules.

Another key point of discussion is whether or not mustard should be an ingredient. Is it potato salad if it doesn’t have a proper yellow hue, though?

7. Marshmallows with the yams, yay or nay?

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Since toasted marshmallows usually go atop a dish called sweet potato casserole, it’s probably not going to be a preferred choice at a soulful dinner. All that processed sugar isn’t good for you anyway. If you season your candied yams correctly, then you can keep the marshmallows for your hot cocoa or s’mores.

8. Can we talk about politics?

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To many, politics is politely not discussed at a sit-down meal. In some Black households, though, there are those who simply can't help but turn the topic into dinner conversation. So if you’re the contrarian uncle or auntie who knows it all thanks to questionable-at-best sources (see: memes), you've been warned, respectfully. Instead of bringing up specifics, stick to celebrating the wins of political and cultural game changers like the first Black woman to become governor of a U.S. state, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

9. How much food is appropriate to take to-go?

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If your Thanksgiving goes to plan, and you have the means, you’ll likely be blessed with plenty of leftovers. Some folk bank on this and take advantage by bringing their own Tupperware or any available source of portable food storage to take some of their favorite dishes back home for later. But is this proper decorum? We say let the host decide, and abide by their wishes.