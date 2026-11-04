Image Image Credit John Moore / Staff via Getty Images, Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer via Getty Images, and Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley celebrates with supporters after declaring victory on November 03, 2026, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a campaign event on October 17, 2026 in Marietta, and Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, speaks to supporters at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Four new Black governors will join reelected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, making five.

Keisha Lance Bottoms became the nation's first Black woman elected governor in Georgia.

Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada also elected their first Black governors across party lines.

The 2026 midterm elections were one to remember, and certainly one for the history books. On Tuesday (Nov. 3) night, Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in what many interpreted as a stinging rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration, so much so that even Texas turned blue.

Perhaps even more historic — and something both sides of the political aisle can celebrate — was the election of four more Black governors, bringing an end to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s time as “the only Black governor in this country.” Come January, he’ll finally be one of five Black governors serving at the same time. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R), former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (D), and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D) all won their respective races.

Below, get to know the newly elected and reelected governors who will serve simultaneously in 2027.

Wes Moore

Image Image Credit JP Yim / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Governor of Maryland Wes Moore speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 22, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Moore made history as Maryland’s first Black governor in 2022, and following last night’s election, he once again defeated Republican Dan Cox, his challenger from four years ago, with roughly 62 percent of the vote. “When our time is done, I want a Maryland where everyone has a shot to succeed, no matter where their story begins,” the governor declared during his victory speech in downtown Baltimore. “Four years ago, we started this journey together, y’all, and tonight the work continues for our people, for our state, for our country."

Byron Donalds

Image Image Credit Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks during an election rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at Alico Arena on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus on October 23, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Representing the Republican Party, Donalds made history as Florida’s first Black governor, extending the GOP’s nearly three-decade hold on the state’s highest office. “Even if you didn’t vote for me, you have my word that I will be your governor, too,” the 48-year-old, who received Trump’s endorsement, said. He narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly to secure the victory.

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Image Image Credit Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms takes the stage at a campaign event on October 17, 2026 in Marietta, Georgia. Bottoms is facing Republican Gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson and Ossoff is facing Republican Sen. Mike Collins for the senate. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

After defeating billionaire businessman Rick Jackson by an 11-point margin, Lance Bottoms made history not only as Georgia’s first Black governor but also as the first Black woman to be elected governor in the entire country. “No matter who you voted for tonight, I will be a governor for all of Georgia,” she said, per AP. “Georgia, we sent a message loud and clear that we want a leader who will put Georgia first and who will stand up to all the chaos coming out of Washington, D.C.”

David Crowley

Image Image Credit John Moore / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley celebrates with supporters after declaring victory on November 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Crowley Wisconsin. Crowley defeated U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) to become the state's first Black governor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Over in Wisconsin, Crowley — who, interestingly enough, dropped out of the race before reentering — emerged victorious over Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany. “Wisconsin isn’t a red state or a blue state. We never have been,” he said following his victory. “In a state this close, nobody gets to govern alone. When majorities are narrow, there’s no room for show votes or shouting matches. There’s no time to waste on culture wars that make for great Instagram clips but lousy government. There’s only room for the work.”

Aaron Ford

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford speaks to supporters at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at MEET Las Vegas early on November 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ford is running against incumbent Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Nevada will also welcome its first Black governor in Aaron Ford, the state’s attorney general and a former state senator, who unseated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in his bid for reelection. “This campaign didn’t happen by accident,” Ford told supporters at a Democratic watch party Tuesday, according to WBAL-TV 11. “It happened because of faith, because of family, because of hard work, and because the people of Nevada decided that our best days are still ahead of us.”