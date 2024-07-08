Image Image Credit Kamil Krzaczynski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 7), Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made their latest presidential campaign stop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Following a live performance from hometown heroes Bon Iver, the two presumptive democratic nominees took to the stage in front of a packed crowd.

"This election is all about asking the question, ‘Which direction will this country go in?’” Walz began. “Donald Trump knows the direction he wants to take it. He wants to take us back. He wants to do the things that he saw," he continued in reference to the Republican nominee and former president. "But be very clear. Don’t believe him when he plays dumb. He knows exactly what he’s talking about. He knows exactly what Project 2025 will do in restricting and taking our freedoms. He knows that it rigs the economy for the super-rich if he gets a chance to go back to the White House. It will be far worse than it was four years ago."

Harris also took Trump to task following Walz’s speech. "Donald Trump has openly vowed, if re-elected, he will be a dictator on day one, that he would weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies, that he would round up peaceful protesters and throw them out of our country, and even quote, terminate the United States Constitution," she expressed. "Let us be clear, someone who suggests we should terminate the constitution of the United States should never again have a chance to stand behind the seal of the president of the United States." Harris also seemed to reference Walz’s previous statement, thanking her for “bringing back the joy,” stating, "We are joyful warriors,” before walking off to Beyoncé's "Freedom."

Immediately following their Wisconsin stop, Harris and Walz will head to Michigan — a stop that will also receive a nearby visit from Republican vice-presidential nominee and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance. While there, Harris and her team are expected to meet with the United Automobile Workers union.