Politics can be an interesting field to participate in. There are opposing opinions, laws and regulations to follow within a system that is old, yet revolutionizing itself every day. Antiquated ideologies don’t stop the vanguards who dare to make change and put in work. While we may know of civil rights activist Al Sharpton and U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, many other powerful figures are setting the record straight about the state of America and pushing more people to get involved in politics. One of those agents of change is Tezlyn Figaro.

The journalist and public speaker has dominated the political circuit with her public policy strategies, organizing and nonpartisan training. You can also catch her telling it like it is on high-profile news networks, giving Black people a voice as a political contributor. Figaro has also been appointed the new chief political correspondent at REVOLT and will be covering the 2024 election season for REVOLT News.

With her impressive portfolio and experience in dozens of political campaigns, it is only right for Figaro to step into this new, exciting role. Beyond reporting thoughts on politics, she reports on what she does in the arena. The go-getter is all about solutions, and we will see her in action even more with this new title. REVOLT sat down with the educator to learn more about her journey and what we should expect from her in the coming months. Check out the exclusive interview below.

What inspired you to get into politics?

I got involved in politics because I was passionate about the things that I saw happening in my community. I've always had a voice, and I've always used my voice. My mother worked at a television station, so I grew up around television, and I thought that one day, maybe I would be an anchor. But then I realized I couldn't have an opinion as an anchor. As I continued to get involved in politics and watch court TV, I saw that I could have an opinion about the law. Law school was always an ambition — but if I can actually be on TV at the same time. I said, “Okay, if I were to do this, this would be a place for me.”

What inspired you to really go after your calling in the political field?

It was really having the courage to speak up in the room when others did not. Really getting my political chops, talking about mass incarceration, watching what it did to an entire generation, looking at healthcare and all the challenges my family was having — I cared about [all those things] and wanted to get involved. I believe there is a difference between people with a calling and those with a career. While they may do their job well, it’s the influence and impact that comes from those with a calling.

Can you describe a moment when you witnessed a huge positive impact from your work that confirmed you were doing exactly what you were meant to do?

I'm an organizer first. For example, in Orlando, Florida, I ran a staffing firm called the Allied Group with 300 employees... Some of them were on probation, and some of them were former CEOs. We were going through a recession at that time, and when the NBA lockout happened in 2011, I created a website called Assist the Bench [to help] my employees and those who didn't have a job. While the NBA was negotiating millions of dollars, I went on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show”; I did a national campaign, and the local news covered it. As a result, all 1,500 people got Christmas dinner and were back on the payroll. So that was one of those times where I used my voice [and] the media, but as an organizer, most importantly, to create a solution.

I create solutions. I train three to [300] people a year on how to run for office, be an operative and be an organizer. I'm a go-getter. I was the only African American on the national level for Bernie Sanders in Michigan and was credited with helping to flip that state.

What challenges have you experienced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

Stay in the game. Challenges are a very volatile business. Things are taken out of context a lot. I have a lot of trolls that follow me — in the Vivek Ramaswamy interview on “The Breakfast Club”... Those people troll me on a daily basis. I go on Fox News, so everything that I say is not always welcome. You receive death threats, and you're called everything but a child of God.

But a lot of that also comes from the work that I do with attorney Benjamin Crump. I'm a senior public policy advisor, so I'm on the ground. In the Civil: Ben Crump documentary on Netflix, I said I'm willing to die for the cause. Well, some people actually want to take you up on that offer.

After all that you have accomplished, despite the naysayers, you are also now the chief political correspondent for REVOLT. How does that make you feel?

What we're trying to do at REVOLT is really tap into the culture. So, what I bring is being tapped into the culture. “The Culture Speaks,” the series that we’ve put on and will continue to put on, involves sitting down with far-right [and far-left] Black people.

That hasn't happened before, or certainly not in this Trump administration era. They'll bring in an interviewer and ask, or they sway their opinions. But people have not seen this level of engagement in a versus-style setup. We actually can talk about the things that matter to us. Anybody can sit there and just field questions and go to break. At this moment, to be a political correspondent is not about being the chief political correspondent for REVOLT; it is about being able to moderate, engage, produce the show, add to the conversation, be able to build the layers and build the receipts.

How do you handle staying objective when discussing politics?

So, you're not supposed to be biased or have an opinion. Well, I do, and my bias is Black people. Because I'm so biased toward Black people, I'm open to hearing. I want to hear what that Black Trump [supporter] has to say, and I want to hear from the chair of the Democrat party. I want both of them to be heard, engage in debate and talk over each other. And yes, it's chaotic and messy, but that's the only way we'll be able to hear a different opinion. These are people that haven't been heard. So, we have to [make] space for that.

How will you get people more involved in this year’s election with your platform?

Oh, it's way past voting. When people [finish] watching our show, this debate series, they're talking about getting involved. I'm giving real-time education on how to run for office or how to be an operative. I don't just want to do forums; I want to teach people. At least once a month, we're doing some type of training or education space. Anybody can do symposiums and panels, but are you giving them the tools? So, I've incorporated Push The Line in this journey.

Tell us more about the Push The Line nonpartisan political boot camp.

This is the most important thing to me, and that's basically what REVOLT is allowing me to do. Push The Line is a nonpartisan training where 300 people come from all over the country to Atlanta and sit with me for 14 hours on their own dime. So, this is not about hoping. This is about what I know works. We've had three people leave out of the training, run for office and win. All people have to do is tap in.

We have talked about continuing this training for more people nationwide. I've had over 60 different cities asking me to bring the training to them, but we can't afford it. We don't have the funding. It's nonpartisan. I can't go to every city and do it. So, I was very clear with the team: I want Push The Line to be part of the deal. It is not just the live debate stuff we've been doing on YouTube. I am looking forward to this training component that I'm using from Push The Line, specifically focusing on Gen Z.