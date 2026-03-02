Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Teyana Taylor brought daughter Rue Rose Shumpert to the 2026 Actor Awards, where the pair became a red carpet highlight.

Rue Rose adjusted her mom’s gown train and charmed viewers during interviews, prompting widespread reactions online.

Although Taylor did not win Best Supporting Actress, her awards season will continue with an upcoming Oscars appearance.

The 2026 Actor Awards may have had fans nervously awaiting the showdown between Sinners and One Battle After Another for the night's top honors, but we can’t overlook Teyana Taylor’s daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, who absolutely stole the show on the red carpet.

The singer and actor, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, brought along her youngest to Sunday’s (March 1) event. Taylor arrived wearing a statuesque Thom Browne gown with a sparkling sequined train (possibly a preview of her "Fashion Is Art" vision for the upcoming 2026 Met Gala). Rue Rose, meanwhile, sported a knee-length pink skirt paired with a blue-and-white cardigan.

In addition to serving adorable poses, the mother-daughter duo exchanged plenty of hugs and kisses. At one point, Rue Rose, whom Taylor shares with former NBA star Iman Shumpert, even stepped in to adjust her mom’s train for photographers. Watch the videos below, then scroll for more photos from their evening.

Social media reacts to Rue Rose Shumpert stealing the spotlight at the 2026 Actor Awards

As expected, the internet wasted no time chiming in on Rue Rose’s red carpet takeover. One X user joked that she was “playing assistant, stylist, [and] daughter” all in one night. Regarding the video of Rue Rose singing “Let It Go” from 2013’s Frozen during one of Taylor’s interviews, they added, “I saw a clip where she was singing during one of Teyana’s interviews... She’s a star.”

Someone else wrote, “Teyana’s daughter, Rue, graduated summa cum laude from the Blue Ivy School of Management” in reference to the long-running joke that Blue Ivy Carter is secretly Beyoncé’s manager. Scroll down for more reactions.

How the night played out for Teyana Taylor and what’s next

Though Weapons star Amy Madigan ultimately won Best Supporting Actress at last night’s ceremony, Taylor’s co-star Sean Penn did secure Best Supporting Actor. One Battle After Another didn’t sweep the way some expected, but fortunately, awards season isn’t over just yet.

On March 15 at the 2026 Oscars, Taylor will once again compete for Best Supporting Actress. She’ll be up against Wunmi Mosaku, Madigan, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. Fingers crossed she lands the win!