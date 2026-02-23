Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angela Bassett attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City, Adut Akech attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City, Tschabalala Self attends Performa 20th Anniversary Gala at WSA on November 1, 2024 in New York City, and Amy Sherald attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2026 Met Gala dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” is inspired by the Met’s spring exhibition “Costume Art.”

The theme allows for a range of approaches, from references to historic art movements to minimalist, white-focused ensembles.

Angela Bassett, Adut Akech, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, and others have joined the 2026 host committee.

The 2026 Met Gala dress code has officially been revealed. On Monday (Feb. 23), Vogue unveiled the theme of May’s event as "Fashion Is Art," inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2026 exhibition, "Costume Art."

“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, said in a statement about the theme. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”

With the Met Gala just months away, it’s still a bit early to predict exactly what each celebrity will wear. However, the dress code reveal does offer a hint or two about what to expect on the red carpet, and what many of us at home will sadly be missing out on in person.

What “Fashion Is Art” could look like on the red carpet

As with past Met Gala themes, “Fashion Is Art” is open to multiple interpretations. Vogue pointed out that the Rococo, Baroque, and Renaissance eras are “sure to be popular jumping-off points” for many. There’s also room for more literal takes, like celebrities wearing actual works of art or transforming themselves into art through body paint or sculpted pieces — something designers like LaQuan Smith, Loewe, and Tom Ford have experimented with over the years.

The publication also suggested some attendees could play it safe by channeling the idea of a blank canvas, which essentially means choosing minimalistic looks in shades of white. Style icons like Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour are all serving as co-chairs, so the red carpet will undoubtedly deliver some unexpected moments.

The latest names joining the Met Gala host committee

Alongside the theme announcement, a few new names were added to the host committee. Among them is Angela Bassett, who made her Met Gala debut last year in a blue jacquard velvet co-ord by Burberry creative director Daniel Lee. Model Adut Akech is also joining the lineup, having attended fashion’s biggest night multiple times before.

With this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, the inclusion of artists also feels especially fitting. Renowned painters such as Tschabalala Self and Amy Sherald were announced, with Rebecca Hall, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sinéad Burke rounding out the latest additions. Previously named host committee members include the ever-fashionable Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson, and Paloma Elsesser, among others.