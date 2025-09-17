Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the "One Battle After Another" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre may just be one of the cutest couples ever.

Speculation about their romance began after the pair showed up at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala together in February 2025. Then came the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. “Oscar night in black and white,” Taylor captioned their photos, later teasing that there was “no grey area” between them. Since then, we’ve seen the Mufasa: The Lion King actor star in several of Taylor's Escape Room videos, including “Bed of Roses” and “Long Time.”

“I am a cup of tea, and I feel like he handles me as such. He’s very, very gentle," she shared in a conversation with Complex in July 2025. "It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode.”

With that in mind, REVOLT revisited nine of Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s best couple moments. Take a look below.

1. Backstage at Broadway’s “Chicago”

Image Image Credit Bruce Glikas / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre pose backstage at the musical "Chicago" on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

In July 2025, the cast of “Chicago” had VIPs in the house at the Ambassador Theatre: Taylor and Pierre. The couple snapped a photo together after a show, and, as always, they looked downright adorable together.

2. Her “Bed of Roses” video

The best thing about Taylor’s “Bed of Roses” video — aside from her self-directing it and Issa Rae’s opening monologue — is the undeniable chemistry she and Pierre have from start to finish. “I got all this love to give, love to kill tonight / Let me show you how it feels, how sweet it feels inside,” she croons, while he caresses her shoulder. They kiss a few more times and get so close you’d swear they forgot a film crew was in the room.

3. The 2025 BET Awards

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Taylor didn’t leave her man’s side at the 2025 BET Awards, except when it was time to light up the stage with a medley of “Fire Girl” and “Long Time.” The fact that they were wearing complementary black-and-white fits only makes the moment more iconic.

4. His 31st birthday celebration

Pierre rang in another trip around the sun with his favorite person after Taylor surprised him with an intimate dinner celebration. “Tey, thank you! You put together a beautiful day,” the actor wrote in praise of his girlfriend. “You are one of one. I appreciate you, deeply.”

5. Birthday love from Taylor

After Pierre’s birthday post, Taylor returned the love on her own page. “Happy birthday, Woody,” she captioned a selfie of them together on Instagram. The second slide in the carousel caught the two looking into each other’s eyes on what appears to be a film set.

6. The 2025 Oscars

Not only are Taylor and Pierre ridiculously attractive, but they’re also photogenic as can be. The actor more or less hard-launched their relationship on Instagram with a set of black-and-white shots from their night at the 2025 Oscars.

The comments section went into full meltdown mode once people realized Pierre might be officially off the market. “I need everyone to respect my privacy during these difficult times, thank you” someone hilariously wrote. Another added, “I’m here for anyone who needs a shoulder to cry on.”

7. The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Rumor has it, Taylor and Pierre only pose with other hot people. Judging by the photos of them standing next to Kelly Rowland and Emma Grede at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, the theory holds up. They look every bit as good as you’d expect.

8. Their hilarious dance practice with the Stanfields

We may never know how many takes it took them to get the routine right, but every attempt in the video is pure comedy. Taylor, Pierre, Kasmere Trice Stanfield and LaKeith Stanfield were working on some choreography and, for a stretch, just couldn’t hit the same beat. “Is the group chat TikTok worthy?” Tey asked in the caption.

9. Her “Long Time” video

Things take a turn for the romantic in the visual companion for “Long Time.” Taylor, caught in the fallout of a toxic breakup, is eventually saved by Pierre in the video's final moment. He scoops the singer's motionless body up into his arms and carries her offscreen.