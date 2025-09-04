Image Image Credit Mike Marsland / WireImage / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aaron Pierre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Aaron Pierre has been putting in the work — and it shows. He made a name for himself in “Krypton,” took on deeper roles in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” and kept the momentum going with the drama Brother. He then showed off his range in the action-thriller Rebel Ridge before stepping into legendary territory as the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King live action prequel. However, what happens between his on-screen roles is just as interesting. As a celebrity, Pierre knows how to show up — whether it’s an iconic fashion week fit, a TikTok-viral tunnel walk or a quiet moment that manages to get people talking. Here are the nine best times the London-born actor did just that.

1. Pulling up to the 2025 ABFF Honors looking like the blueprint

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Aaron Pierre Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Pierre made the 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors carpet his runway. Styled by Jason Bolden, he stepped out in a monochromatic Fear of God look. He donned an oversized grey blazer, wide-leg trousers, a soft turtleneck and a clean shave that let his confidence take the lead. The silver chain was the only flashy element — everything else was subtle, sharp and intentional. No loud prints or over-styling; just strong lines, smooth tailoring and a presence that said everything without trying too hard.

2. Bringing all-black heat to a Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Sitting in the front row at a Pharrell Williams–led Louis Vuitton show is no small achievement, but Pierre handled it like it was light work. On Jan. 21, 2025, he pulled up to the Louvre for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 show in a full black fit by the label itself — a graphic overshirt, turtleneck, flared trousers and leather boots. The gold chain and black shades were just enough sauce to finish off the look. His outfit was smooth, intentional and effortlessly in sync with the energy of the room.

3. Having everyone swiping right on Bumble’s Valentine’s Day campaign

The Canadian Screen Award winner gave certified boyfriend vibes when he linked up with Bumble for its Valentine’s Day campaign in 2025. The internet lost it, but for good reasons. In one photo, he posed shirtless in just a cardigan, ribbed sweatpants and a chain — evidently relaxed, confident and very much in his lane. Other shots leaned into the cozy look, complete with laid-back fits and his signature smile. He also dropped some gems about dating in the accompanying interview. “I really like the idea of there being minimal amounts of pressure for both parties where it’s just about conversation and getting to know each other,” he said. “My first date is low-key, like a coffee shop or bakery, and then we can go and explore different options.”

4. Shutting down the internet with his Spirit Tunnel strut

In December 2024, Pierre caused a full-on internet meltdown with his walk through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” It only took a few seconds of him dancing through in a blue tee, black pants and a leather jacket for social media users to lose their minds. The clip, soundtracked by the now-iconic “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” chant, racked up over 6 million likes on TikTok. The reaction was so intense that Hudson’s team turned off the comments, which was something they’d never done before. Even Andra Day joined the trend when she stopped by the show. Though Pierre initially came to promote Mufasa: The Lion King, he left with a viral moment and a brand-new swarm of fans.

5. Getting everyone talking about his post-Oscars photo drop with Teyana Taylor

No captions needed. While Pierre and Teyana Taylor didn’t say much, their post-Oscars photo drop said plenty. On the morning after the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair’s afterparty, the "Gonna Love Me” hitmaker posted a black-and-white carousel of her and Pierre on Instagram — sparking dating rumors. Dressed like a modern-day James Bond and a Bond girl, they posed back-to-back, locked in with the camera and each other. Taylor kept it light in the caption: “Oscar night in black and white, no grey area.” Pierre reposted the same shots with no words. The chemistry? Obvious. The internet? Fully invested.

6. Making vintage feel brand new with his GQ Hype cover

Pierre teamed up with GQ Hype for a photoshoot that felt more like a mood board than a fashion spread — in the best way. It leaned into vintage pieces styled by Marcus Allen and cool, layered textures that felt intentional without being overdone. For the cover look, Pierre kept it simple — a tee from FM 669, Frame pants, a DSquared2 belt and Calvin Klein underwear — with a Cartier watch and Miansai chain bringing just the right kind of detail. In another standout look, he flaunted a J.Crew shirt, Polo Ralph Lauren pants, Stetson boots and a vintage hat pulled from The Society Archive. Then, there was the Bode pants and Birkenstocks moment — emitting a relaxed but put together vibe. The whole shoot reminded the world that Pierre knows how to wear clothes without letting them wear him.

7. Looking like a walking reminder of Black elegance at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

By now, we know that Pierre isn’t one to do the most; however, he somehow always does just enough to have the room doing double takes. At the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, he kept it clean and classic in a black tuxedo jacket and matching trousers with a black turtleneck underneath. A single gold chain peeked out from his collar, proving once again that simplicity can hit just as hard as a full-on flex. The vibe was Black designer and black tie. While the star-studded guest list included the likes of Ciara, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and Kelly Rowland, Pierre still stood out. He even made an appearance with Taylor, because why not sprinkle in a little extra star power while you're at it?

8. Having the gym — and the ladies — sweating with his Men’s Health feature

To become Terry Richmond for Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” the star had to put in serious work, and he let Men’s Health document every rep. The feature broke down the intense training routine, a mix of strength training, calisthenics and martial arts, that helped him step into the role. But let’s be real, while we were learning about his discipline and dedication, the internet was focused on something else entirely. Pierre shirtless in the gym? That was enough to have our timelines melting. The man lifts some weights, and the comment section goes up. Whether it’s film prep or fitness content, Pierre will always have the girls hot.

9. Quietly shutting it down with camel and confidence

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Aaron Pierre Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

At Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram on Feb. 26, 2025, Pierre showed everyone that subtle style still speaks the loudest. He wore a camel overcoat layered over a crisp white shirt and skinny black tie — clean, sharp and intentional. Wire-frame glasses gave the look a touch of intellectual cool, and his presence did the rest. No extra flash was needed — just pure calm and control.