Viewers tuning in to the 97th annual Academy Awards on Sunday (March 2) are in for a treat, but not just because of the celebration of actors and films that wowed audiences this past year. No, this ceremony is special because Hip Hop royalty Queen Latifah is returning to the show to pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

Latifah is one of the guests participating in a musical performance honoring the genius of the unparalleled musician, composer, and producer. “We’ve planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness,” Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor told Variety, adding, “It’s a beautiful moment, and we think it will be very celebratory and make everybody feel really good.” The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 4 p.m. PST/ 7 p.m. EST and stream on Hulu.

With the celebrated actress and musical titan slated to hit the stage, it is only right that we also honor the many ways in which her talent has surpassed genres, entertainment mediums, and expectations.

Queen Latifah’s Hip Hop roots

The “Ladies First” emcee broke through the male-dominated genre in 1989 with her debut album, All Hail the Queen. With a crown upon her head, she set a new standard in the game, promoting unity among female rappers and respect from their male counterparts with the hit “U.N.I.T.Y.” And that, of course, was only the beginning.

Super Bowl appearances

Being a trailblazer is in her DNA, so it’s no surprise that in 1998 she became the first female Hip Hop artist to step foot on the Super Bowl halftime stage to perform “Paper,” from her fourth studio album, Order in the Court. She would go on to make two more appearances at the big game to sing “America the Beautiful” in 2010 and 2014.

Breaking genre barriers

The New Jersey native proved that the only category she can ever be boxed into is that of talented when she showcased just how diverse she is with The Dana Owens Album. The body of work earned her a Grammy nomination in 2005 for Best Jazz Vocal Album with its interpretations of Dinah Washington’s “Baby Get Lost” and Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life.” In hindsight, the stray from the pop and R&B-infused singing she did on the choruses of her earlier tracks was a clue that fans were only hearing a sample of her vocal range.

A force in television and film

Latifah did her big one for the culture when she starred in “Living Single” alongside equally talented peers Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, Kim Fields, Terrence C. Carson, and John Henton for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. The cult classic laid the foundation for shows that followed, such as “Girlfriends” and “Insecure,” which highlighted the full gamut of young, Black professionals navigating adulthood.

She then took her talents to the big screen with films Set It Off, Just Wright, Girls Trip, and her Oscar-nominated role in Chicago, to name just a few. The unstoppable entertainer even helmed her own eponymous daytime talk show. Currently, she stars as the “Equalizer” on the wildly successful CBS drama.

Lastly, though certainly not the least noteworthy of the accomplishments, is the fact that Latifah was recognized for her lifetime contributions to arts and entertainment during the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors.