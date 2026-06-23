Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin / Stringer via Getty Images and Shannon Finney / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tems arrives at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michelle Obama and Tems met with aspiring artists at the Obama Presidential Center’s new Media Suite to discuss creativity and confidence.

Both women shared advice with attendees about handling nerves and developing their voice through practice.

Tems also performed during the Obama Presidential Center’s opening celebration in Chicago.

Tems is showing appreciation for Michelle Obama after joining the former first lady for a memorable day with aspiring artists at the Obama Presidential Center.

On Monday (June 22), Michelle shared a video recap of their visit to the campus’ Media Suite, a space designed to give young people opportunities to explore music, storytelling and other creative pursuits. Throughout the event, the pair met with young creatives, listened to performances, answered questions and offered encouragement as participants shared their talents and experiences.

“.@TemsBaby and I met with some aspiring artists at the Obama Presidential Center’s new Media Suite! Barack [Obama] and I hope this Media Suite will become a place where young people can find their voice, learn about music, and make beautiful art,” Michelle wrote on X.

The video captured several candid moments with the young creators. After listening from another room, Michelle surprised the group by entering alongside Tems and asking, “Hey, you guys. I was back there listening to y'all, and you guys are amazing. How do you feel?” When one participant admitted she was “kinda nervous,” the mother of two reassured her, saying, “You know what, I get nervous right before something big. You know, I gotta psych myself up.”

Later, during a question-and-answer session, another young girl asked how both of them developed confidence onstage and in everyday life. “It is practice,” Michelle said. “It’s just the reps that you get in. The more you do it, the more you know yourself in that moment.” Tems agreed before offering her own advice: “You have to do things that bring more of you out, that make you more authentic. That helps with confidence.”

Elsewhere in the recap, Michelle explained the larger vision behind the space. “Barack and I built this center for you, for this very thing to happen. That you have spaces where you can come and create and find your voice, and practice who you want to be,” she told the group.

Shortly after the 62-year-old shared the video, Tems reposted it and reflected on the experience. “I’m so inspired by you, Mrs. Obama, and the incredible work you do. Thank you for inviting me for a truly wonderful and inspiring experience,” she wrote.

Tems also performed during the Obama Presidential Center opening celebration

The visit came just days after the Nigerian superstar took the stage during the Obama Presidential Center's opening ceremony in Chicago. The singer performed her hit song “Me & U” while wearing a red gown as part of a lineup that also included Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Common, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen.

Following the event, Tems shared photos from the celebration, including a selfie with both Michelle and Barack. “Truly honoured to be a part of such a special moment. Thank you for having me! @barackobama @michelleobama @obamafoundation,” she wrote on Instagram.

What is the Obama Presidential Center?

The Obama Presidential Center officially opened in Chicago's Jackson Park as a nearly 20-acre campus dedicated to preserving the legacy of the former president and Michelle while creating opportunities for future generations. According to the Obama Foundation, the campus includes a museum, community gathering spaces and educational resources designed to encourage civic engagement and leadership.

The visit offered more than a chance to perform at a historic celebration. It gave Tems an opportunity to connect directly with young artists who may one day follow in her footsteps.